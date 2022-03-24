15th edition of Indian Premier League 2022 to begin on Saturday

New Delhi: 15th edition of Indian Premier League – TATA IPL 2022 to begin on Saturday. There are 10 teams to compete for four playoff spots in this edition. BCCI added two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans for this season of IPL. A total of 74 T20 matches are to be played. A total of 74 T20 matches are to be played. Defending champion Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkota Knight Riders in the opening match on Saturday in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The final match of the tournament is likely to be played in Ahmedabad on 29 May.

