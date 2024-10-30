150 live bullets discovered on Purushottam Express in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A shocking discovery was made today in a sleeper coach of Purushottam Express at Odisha’s Puri town – approximately 150 live bullets were found. The 8 mm bullets were hidden in the S2 sleeper coach of the express train that travels between the sacred town of Odisha and New Delhi.

These bullets were cleverly concealed in 15 packets inside a bag, which was discovered by security personnel during a routine check at Puri railway station in the evening.

Immediate action was taken to seize the bullets, and both the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated an investigation into this alarming incident.

“The officials of RPF post at Puri uncovered 150 ammunition in the S2 coach of Purushottam Express during a routine check ahead of the Diwali festival today. These 8 mm soft-nose bullets were manufactured at the Ammunition Factory Khadki near Pune. The bullets have been handed over to the GRP for necessary legal action,” stated the Railways.