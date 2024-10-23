150 countries to celebrate ‘Ayurveda Day 2024’ on 29th October

The Ministry of Ayush is all set to celebrate 9thAyurveda Day on 29.10.2024. This year more than 150 countries across the globe have geared up for Ayurveda Day that is being celebrated around the theme “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health”. On this occasion, the ministry of Ayush is going to organize a grand event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi .

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State, Ayush (I/C), Ministry of Ayush talked about the significance of Ayurveda Day and said, “Ayurveda Day has now become a global movement. We are proud to learn that as many as 150 countries are expected to join Ayurveda Day celebrations 2024. He also highlighted the focus of the Ministry while underlining the theme of Ayurveda Day 2024 and added “The theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day celebrations gives new dimensions to the contribution of Ayurveda to global health. Our aim is to promote Ayurveda globally as a robust system of medicine for the welfare of public. Under this, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has initiated a month-long programme across the country.”

While highlighting the vision of Ministry, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “Through the Ayurveda Day celebrations, Ayush focuses on integrating Ayurveda with contemporary science to address critical health issues including non-communicable diseases, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, and geriatric care.”

Talking about the latest initiatives of the Ministry, he further added, “Ayurveda knowledge is made conveniently accessible to public through digital platforms under the umbrella of Ayush Grid including major initiatives such as Ayurgyan Scheme, Ayush Research Portal, and Namaste Portal.” Currently, Ayurveda is recognized in as many as 24 countries across the globe, while Ayurveda products are exported to over 100 countries”.

This year’s celebration will witness significant participation from startups and industry, positioning Ayurveda at the heart of global health innovation. Leading Ayurveda experts have expressed their thoughts and hopes for this important event. Ayush professionals are particularly enthusiastic about this year’s celebrations on the theme surrounding innovation in Ayurveda.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush and Director, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, said, “The theme ‘Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health’ has been specifically chosen to highlight the huge research work done in Ayurveda to establish the scientific relevance of Ayurveda in promotion of health and treatment of various disease conditions. This also highlights the relevance of Ayurveda for the healthcare of the people across the globe irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, social status and geographical boundaries. The special focus in innovation would attract and inspire our youngsters to indulge in Ayurveda and establish startups. I also see lots of vibration and enthusiasm in the people of North East states and rising acceptance of Ayurveda in all North East states.”

Dr. Mohan Singh, Director Ayush, Jammu & Kashmir, stated, “Given the theme of this year’s celebrations, we are all excited to be part of the Ayurveda Day 2024 activities. We anticipate an extraordinary confluence of professionals, researchers, and startups, all dedicated to creating a healthier, more sustainable world through the power of Ayurveda.”

Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda, added, “The commitment and passion of our students and scholars who are preparing for the Ayurveda Day 2024 celebrations is inspiring. This would be an opportunity to explore new dimensions of holistic health, where ancient wisdom combines with modern innovation for global health.”

Dr. B.J. Patagiri, Director, Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) mentioned, “The participation of students, scholars, and innovators in this year’s celebration is a testament to how tradition and innovation together can revolutionize global health.”

Ministry of Ayush continues to work toward integrating Ayurveda into the mainstream of global health. Initiatives such as the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC), Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the Research Centre for Innovation in Ayurveda Biology are advancing Ayurveda’s role in the global health system. Additionally, the reactivated “I Support Ayurveda” Campaign aims to garner over 250 million votes in support of Ayurveda. Last year’s campaign was a tremendous success, with 160 million votes.

As the world moves toward Ayurveda Day on 29thOctober 2024, the Ministry of Ayush, its partner institutions, professionals, and Ayurveda enthusiasts around the globe are excited for this unique celebration. Through innovation and collaboration, Ayurveda is poised to offer sustainable solutions for global health and well-being.

It is to note that the celebration of Ayurveda Day takes place annually on the auspicious occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). Since inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has gained global significance. This year’s celebrations are filled with energy and enthusiasm, culminating in a closing ceremony on 29th October 2024. Throughout the month, various events and activities are being organised nationwide, highlighting the importance of Ayurveda in health promotion and disease prevention.