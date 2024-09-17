15 Youth from Odisha represent India at WorldSkills 2024 in France: leading with the Highest Number of Competitors from the state

Lyon, 14 September 2024: As the young Team India demonstrates their talents at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France, the state of Odisha stands out by contributing the highest number of competitors, with 15 individuals excelling across various skills.

The participants from Odisha are competing against 1300+ competitors from 70 nations in various skills such as Mobile Applications Development, Bricklaying, CNC Milling, CNC Turning, Electrical Installations, Electronics, Renewable Energy, Plumbing and Heating, Water Technology, Welding, Robot Systems Integration, and more.

Odisha’s exceptional candidates at WorldSkills 2024, showcase the state’s growing talent pool on an international platform.

Kamini Kumar Ram of Odisha is a standout contestant in Welding. As a wildcard entry for IndiaSkills 2024, Kamini’s choice to specialize in welding—an unconventional path for many women—demonstrates her commitment to breaking stereotypes and standing out. Her journey has been marked by resilience; despite initial setbacks, Kamini’s determination has led her to represent India at WorldSkills 2024.

Disha Darsini from Paradip has excelled in Health and Social Care. Her passion for this field was ignited by the solid support of her friends and family. A student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Paradip Port and Gouri Shankar Residential English Medium School, Bhubaneswar, Disha embraced the mantra, “Failure is an option, but giving up isn’t.” Her dedication and hard work culminated in her triumph at the national competition, earning her a prestigious spot at WorldSkills 2024.

Akhil Gedela hails from Paralakhemundi and is set to represent India in Water Technology. Akhil’s journey has been defined by his rigorous training and innovative approach to solving challenges in water technology. His dedication, combined with expert mentorship and practical insights, has prepared him to make a significant impact at WorldSkills 2024.

With the WorldSkills competition underway, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, met the Indian contingent in France and actively encouraged them to do their best.

Watching Team India’s overall performance, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “As we witness the remarkable performances of our Indian contingent at WorldSkills 2024, I am filled with immense pride. Having visited their booths and seen their dedication firsthand, I can attest to their hard work and passion. Our young boys and girls are truly making the country proud. I am confident that we will not only excel but also elevate skilling as an aspirational value in our nation. Together, we are poised to achieve greatness and bring home victory.”

Acknowledging the sentiment and positioning the government’s vision, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE said, “Our Honourable Prime Minister’s vision is to make India the skill capital of the world and this can only happen when we make skilling aspirational. This is the reason why we are participating in the WorldSkills competition. Our competitors face off against 70 nations in 52 skills, with India sending the fourth largest contingent here. Our team have been prepared and trained by our industry partners and I’m sure they will bring laurels for the nation.”

The World Skills Competition, often referred to as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the world’s largest event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence. Currently underway in Lyon, the competition is hosting 1400 young participants under the age of 22 competing in over 60 skill categories.

Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organises the IndiaSkills Competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition. Odisha dominated the national competition by securing the top spot in the IndiaSkills 2024, marking a significant achievement for the state for the second year in a row. The state also won the maximum medal tally with 51 medals.

The state’s participants stood out among over 900 contestants from across India, competing in 48 different skills including mobile robotics, information network cabling, industrial control, mobile application development, and cyber security.

List of all competitors from Odisha