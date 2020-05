Bhubaneswar: Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They are all from Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158.

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 14, 2020