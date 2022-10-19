15 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned by Railways so far

New Delhi : In pursuance to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Gati Shakti” and Ministry of Railways’ Policy regarding ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT) launched on 15th December, 2021, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are being developed for handling rail cargos. So far, 15 GCTs have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for development of GCTs. It has been targeted to commission 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals within next three financial years. The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of Cargo Traffic.

The 15 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals commissioned so far are:

S.No. Railway GCT NAME SERVING STATION 1 SER Jai Balaji Industries Barajamda – Barbil 2 SER OMPL (Orissa Metalliks) Gokulpur 3 ECoR Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd PRDP 4 ER Maithon Power Ltd Siding Thaparnagar 5 SCR IOCL Nakkanadoddi/GTL 6 NER Hindustan Urvark Rasayan Ltd Nakha Jungle 7 WR CONCOR Varanama 8 NFR IOCL (IOMB) Moinarband 9 NWR Nayara Energy Ltd Kairla(JU) 10 SCR SCCL Sattupalli 11 SWR HPCL Shivadi (SZV) 12 NER Ankur Udyog Ltd Sahjanwa 13 NER Adani Agri Jasoda/IZT 14 NFR FCI Siding Cinnamara 15 ER Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd. Pakur

The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are being developed by private players, and can be developed on non-Railway land or fully/partially on Railway land. For GCTs to be developed on non-Railway land, the operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval.

For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on Railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railway and the operator for construction and operation of Terminal will be selected through open tendering process.

All new proposals for GCTs shall be received only through online portal. Till 10.10.2022, In-principle approvals for 67 new proposals have been issued.