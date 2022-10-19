15 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal commissioned by Railways so far

New Delhi : In pursuance to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Gati Shakti” and Ministry of Railways’ Policy regarding ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT) launched on 15th December, 2021, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are being developed for handling rail cargos. So far, 15 GCTs have been commissioned and around 96 more locations have been provisionally identified for development of GCTs. It has been targeted to commission 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals within next three financial years. The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and potential of Cargo Traffic.
The 15 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals commissioned so far are:
|S.No.
|Railway
|GCT NAME
|SERVING STATION
|1
|SER
|Jai Balaji Industries
|Barajamda – Barbil
|2
|SER
|OMPL (Orissa Metalliks)
|Gokulpur
|3
|ECoR
|Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd
|PRDP
|4
|ER
|Maithon Power Ltd Siding
|Thaparnagar
|5
|SCR
|IOCL
|Nakkanadoddi/GTL
|6
|NER
|Hindustan Urvark Rasayan Ltd
|Nakha Jungle
|7
|WR
|CONCOR
|Varanama
|8
|NFR
|IOCL (IOMB)
|Moinarband
|9
|NWR
|Nayara Energy Ltd
|Kairla(JU)
|10
|SCR
|SCCL
|Sattupalli
|11
|SWR
|HPCL
|Shivadi (SZV)
|12
|NER
|Ankur Udyog Ltd
|Sahjanwa
|13
|NER
|Adani Agri
|Jasoda/IZT
|14
|NFR
|FCI Siding
|Cinnamara
|15
|ER
|Punjab State Power Corp. Ltd.
|Pakur
The Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) are being developed by private players, and can be developed on non-Railway land or fully/partially on Railway land. For GCTs to be developed on non-Railway land, the operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval.
For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on Railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railway and the operator for construction and operation of Terminal will be selected through open tendering process.
All new proposals for GCTs shall be received only through online portal. Till 10.10.2022, In-principle approvals for 67 new proposals have been issued.