15.53 lakh direct jobs created by recognized startus

The Government, with the objective of building a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, start-ups and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country, launched the Startup India initiative on16thJanuary2016.

As per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated19th February 2019, entities are recognized as ‘startups’ under the startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). As on 30thJune2024,DPIIT has recognized 1,40,803 entities as startups. Since the launch of Startup India initiative in 2016, the recognised startups have reportedly created over15.53lakh direct jobs.

The year-wise number of direct jobs (self-reported) created by DPIIT-recognised startups as on 30thJune2024are provided below:

Year Number of Direct Jobs Created by DPIIT

Recognised Startups
2016 306
2017 51,980
2018 1,00,646
2019 1,63,463
2020 1,81,404
2021 2,10,545
2022 2,74,685
2023 3,91,943
2024* 1,78,316
Total* 15,53,288

*As on 30th   June 2024

