14TH INDIAN NAVY – ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY (IN – RAN) NAVY TO NAVY STAFF TALKS, 11-13 APR 22

New Delhi : 14th IN – RAN Navy to Navy Staff Talks were held from 11-13 Apr 22 at New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by RAdm Christopher Smith, Deputy Chief of Navy, RAN and RAdm J Singh, ACNS (FCI), IN.

Cmde Stewart Dunne, Hydrographer to Govt of Australia also attended the meeting. The event witnessed active participation from Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy. Major issues discussed included maritime operations, information exchange and training. Both sides also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two Navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front, and agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability towards ensuring maritime security in IOR.

On completion of 14th IN – RAN Staff Talks, RAdm Christopher Smith interacted with VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, at South Block, New Delhi on 13 Apr 22.