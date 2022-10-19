14th Edition of World Spice Congress (WSC) to be held at Mumbai from 16-18 February 2023 on the sidelines of the G20 Meet

New Delhi : The world’s largest exclusive business platform for the spice sector, 14th World Spice Congress (WSC), organized by Spices Board India (Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India) in association with various trade and export forums, is scheduled to be held at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra during 16-18 February 2023. Over 1000 delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the event.

This biennial event organized by Spices Board India remains the premier platform that brings the global spice industry together to deliberate on the problems and prospects in the spices sector. The event looks forward to deliberations on aspects such as production, processing, value addition, quality and safety, trade, and supply chain management of spices in the new normal situation. The Regulatory Authorities from major importing countries and Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion agencies of the G_20 member countries are expected to have deliberations with Indian Spice Industry.

“This time, Spices Board is organizing the World Spice Congress as a G20 event on the sidelines of India’s G20 presidency for the period December 2022 to November 2023 with more focus on further strengthening India’s trade ties with the G20 countries” informed Shri D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board. Interaction with the regulatory authorities of the major importing countries and Ministers of Trade and industry association of the G20 member countries are expected to take part in the WSC 2023. “The 14th edition of the WSC is going to be all about and only about ‘SPICES’. The theme chosen for the current edition of

WSC is ‘Vision 2030: SPICES’ (Sustainability– Productivity – Innovation – Collaboration- Excellence and Safety)” he added.

Since the first ever WSC in 1990, through 13 successful editions during the last three decades, the WSC has established a hallowed tradition, benefitting the spices stakeholders across the globe and it remains a much sought-after event amongst the global spice community. It will foster new business opportunities and strengthen trade connections.

In addition to the business sessions, the WSC will also have an exhibition demonstrating the strengths and capabilities of the Indian spice industry including the product range, applications in the medicinal/health areas, innovations and cutting-edge technologies. Registration for participation in 14th WSC is open and interested stakeholders can register their participation through the website www.worldspicecongress.com .

For more information, pls contact: Shri B N Jha, Director (Marketing), Spices Board and Organising Secretary, World Spice Congress; Phone: 0484 2333610, Extn: 233, E-mail: basisth.jha[at]nic[dot]in / [email protected]