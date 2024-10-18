149th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union Concludes with Key Resolutions

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla led a Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva which was held from 13th October to 17th October 2024.

The Delegation comprised of Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Shri Rajeev Shukla, MP; Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP; Smt. Mamata Mohanta, MP; Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary – General, Lok Sabha and Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary – General, Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the Assembly on the theme “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future”, Shri Birla highlighted India’s commitment to multilateralism and the importance of parliamentary dialogue in advancing global challenges. He emphasized the need for equitable distribution of the benefits derived from science and technology, advocating for collaborative efforts among Parliaments to achieve inclusive development. Shri Birla underscored the convergence of technological advancements and innovative approaches to build a resilient future.

He noted that the Assembly not only underscores the strength of India’s parliamentary diplomacy but also highlights India’s pivotal role in global dialogue aimed at addressing common global challenges.

Speaking about climate change Shri Birla referenced the “One Sun, One World, One Grid” initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out India’s significant increase in renewable energy capacity and the various initiatives aimed at addressing climate issues. Highlighting India’s support for innovation through the Start-up India program, Shri Birla noted the India’s position as the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally.

With 118 Unicorns, with valuation of more than US $ 355 billion, India had become the third largest start-up nation in the world, he added. Referring to India’s unprecedented use of technology for delivery of public services, he illustrated how digitisation of financial services and financial inclusion through JAM Trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile financial benefits of 2 trillion 495 bllion INR had been transferred through DBT-Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under 314 public welfare schemes, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

He called for a robust regulatory framework to protect citizens’ data and ensure responsible use of technology. Shri Birla concluded by mentioning India’s recent legislative efforts related to technology and environment, showcasing advancements like Digital Sansad, which has enhanced efficiency and transparency in governance.

Shri Birla also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from parliaments of other countries, such as Oman, Algeria, Seychelles, Nepal, Switzerland, Thailand, Armenia and Maldives etc. He also addressed the Indian Diaspora in Geneva.

The Indian delegation engaged in various Committee Meetings and Sessions during the Assembly.

The Assembly adopted a resolution on the emergency item titled “Response by Parliamentarians to the urgent plea by the UN Secretary-General to recommit to multilateralism for global peace, justice, and sustainability.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla met His Excellency Mr. Roger Mancienne, Speaker, Seychelles` National Assembly on the sidelines of IPU149 on 14 October, 2024.

It is noteworthy that the reports from the four Standing Committees of the IPU—namely, those addressing Peace and International Security, Sustainable Development, Democracy and Human Rights, and United Nations Affairs—were also adopted. Members of the IPD participated actively in the discussions surrounding these reports.

Particularly commendable was the approval by the IPU’s Governing Council of Indian candidates—Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP (Working Group on Science and Technology), Dr. Lata Wankhede, MP (IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Counter Terrorism and Violent Extremism), and Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, MP (IPU Standing Committee on UN Affairs)—who were endorsed by the Asia-Pacific Group.

The resolution addressing “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Democracy, Human Rights, and the Rule of Law,” co-drafted by Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP, was adopted by the IPU. Dr. Patra was also chosen to serve as one of the three rapporteurs for a forthcoming resolution on “Recognizing and Supporting the Victims of Illegal International Adoption and Taking Measures to prevent this Practice.” This resolution will be discussed at the 150th IPU Assembly, with a presentation scheduled for the 151st Assembly.

Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, MP, and Vice President of the IPU Executive Committee, attended the Executive Committee sessions, which endorsed amendments to the IPU Statutes and Rules, a Charter on the Ethics of Science and Technology, and revisions to the rules governing the Cremer-Passey Prize.

Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP, participated in a meeting of the Bureau of the IPU Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, where he shared India’s perspectives on current challenges to global peace and security.

Shri Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP, presented an overview of India’s recent activities in Sustainable Development during the Bureau Meeting of the IPU’s Standing Committee on Sustainable Development.

Smt. Mamata Mohanta, MP, took part in meetings of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the IPU Governing Council. Shri Rajiv Shukla, MP, attended a workshop on practical tools for achieving sustainable development, as well as a panel discussion on common principles for support to parliaments, focusing on parliamentary development as a defense against democratic backsliding.

Secretary General Lok Sabha addressed the delegates at the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) on 16 October 2024.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Sh. Birla praised their skill, talent, and commitment. Recognizing their potential as the nation’s strongest brand ambassadors and noting their ability to foster familial relationships and harmony wherever they reside, Shri Birla emphasized the values of diversity and inclusiveness that define the Indian community. He highlighted India’s leadership in confronting global challenges, attributing this confidence to both strong leadership and the power of its citizens and Diaspora.

He added that Indo-Swiss collaboration has flourished in areas including trade, investment, technology, education, and the environment. Speaking about the economic ties between India and Switzerland, Shri Birla observed that the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between EFTA countries, including India and Switzerland, is a significant step toward mutual economic development and job creation.

The IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. Members include parliaments from large countries like China, India, and Indonesia, as well as smaller countries like Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau.

Jamaica became the 181st member of the IPU during the Assembly. The next Assembly will be hosted by Uzbekistan, which has invited all member parliaments of the IPU to the 150th Assembly in Tashkent, scheduled for April 5-9, 2025.