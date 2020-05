Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 1,495 coronavirus cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day spike in the state taking its total to 25,992, while the number of deaths rose to 975 with 54 people dying of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. Mumbai’s tally of coronavirus cases crosses 15,000- mark to 15,581 with 800 new patients; toll reaches 595 with 40 deaths.

