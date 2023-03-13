149 passengers placed in the ‘No Fly List’ for a period : V. K.Singh (Retd)

During the last three years, from 2020 till date, 149 passengers have been placed in the ‘No Fly List’ for a period, as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline. In last three years, no such case has been revoked.

The SoP, as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3-Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly / disruptive passengers”, inter-alia provides:

(i) A complaint of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command is to be referred by the airlines to an Internal Committee constituted by the airline.

(ii) The Internal Committee shall decide the matter within a period of 30 days along with category level of the unruly passenger and duration of ban from flying in terms of the provisions of the CAR.

(iii) Pending decision of the Internal Committee, the concerned airline may ban such passenger from flying for a period not exceeding 30 days.

(iv) The decision of the Internal Committee is binding on the airline concerned. In case the Internal Committee fails to take a decision in 30 days, the passenger will be free to fly.

(v) The airlines shall maintain a database of all unruly passengers (after decision by the Internal Committee) and inform the same to DGCA/other airlines.

(vi) Based on the information provided by the airlines, ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During the last three years, license of one pilot has been suspended for the period of 03 months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K.Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.