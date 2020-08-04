Bhubaneswar: 149 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Bhubaneswar. 98 cases quarantine from centre and 51 local cases . Total cases in the city reached at 3217 and Active cases 1254.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 4th Aug 2020(till 9am).

Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/b7IqB1YhZl

— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 4, 2020