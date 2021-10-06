PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of actors Ghanashyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of actors Ghanashyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.

We have lost Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.