Puri: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 to be clamped in Puri from 2 am tonight in view of the Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath. The restrictions will continue to remain in force till ‘Besha Olagi’ the completion of the ritual.

Puri district administration beefs up security arrangements in the pilgrim town for the ritual. 25 platoons of police force including 2 ASP, 7 DSP, 19 SI & 77 ASI rank officers deployed in the town.

