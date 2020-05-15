144 clamped at SVM College, Jagatsinghpur premises

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Friday clamped 144 Crpc adjacent to S V M College premises in view of prevailing COVID -19 situation. Report said that SVM College here has become major hub facilitating out of state returnees so also enabling transit point and swab testing Centre as well as quarantine facility of district. As result preventing spread of COVID 19 in surrounding areas and keeping general public direct contact with returnee’s administration imposed the prohibitory order, the shops connecting 100 meter radius of SVM College shall be closed down until further order besides returnees would be disallowed going outside the College moreover the out of state returnees to maintain social distancing norms with letter and spirits, an administration communication informed.

