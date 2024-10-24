143 Students Achieve Digital Literacy Milestone Through Kaushalyan around Tata Steel’s operation at Bamnipal

Bamnipal, October 23, 2024: 143 students at Government High School, Tomka, Bamnipal, completed a three-month digital skilling course under the ‘Kaushalyan Project’, a collaborative initiative by Tata Steel Foundation, HP, and Society for All Round Development (SARD). The initiative aims to empower students from rural and tribal communities with essential computer skills, equipping them for a tech-enabled future and professional opportunities for shaping their livelihoods thereby bridging the digital divide.

The felicitation ceremony organised on the occasion was graced by Adarsh Agarwal, Head of Ferro Alloy Plant (Bamnipal), Tata Steel, along with Bijay Kumar Jena, Sarpanch, Deulakan Gram Panchayat, Rajalaxmi Mohapatra, Sarpanch, Kiajhar Gram Panchayat, Narottam Behera, Social Worker, and the TSF and SARD field team members. While, ten outstanding students were honoured with prizes for their exceptional performance during the course by the dignitaries, all the students were awarded with ‘Course Completion Certificates’ on the occasion.

The comprehensive three-month training covered fundamental computer concepts and practical skills in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), internet navigation, and popular applications such as YouTube, Gmail, study apps, and various key social media platforms. Alongside their academic curriculum, students received hands-on experience with new-age technology, ensuring they are well-prepared for both academic and personal growth in today’s digital world. This achievement marks a crucial step in fostering digital inclusion and empowering rural communities through technology.

By reaching out to schools and Gram Panchayats with mobile computer labs, ‘Kaushalyan’ ensures that students, especially those in Classes 9 to 12 are equipped with digital skills essential for life and livelihood. The programme not only strengthens the digital training infrastructure but also enables long-term educational engagement, with increased attendance and enthusiasm among students, helping to reduce dropout rates within schools and classrooms.

A mobile computer lab and classroom on wheels, ‘Kaushalyan’ aims to make digital literacy accessible to youth in rural and tribal areas, traversing through the remotest corners and reaching the farthest habitations in Odisha. By bringing technology education directly to the rural and tribal communities, it empowers youth, especially students, with essential skills, paving the path for a more inclusive, tech-enabled future.