14 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha today; death toll 286

Bhubaneswar: 16 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 14 succumb to the virus, another 2 die of other health complications. Odisha death toll due to COVID19 rises to 286 with 14 more patients succumbing to the virus in last 24 hours.

Fourteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 30-year old Male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 34-year old male of Nayagarh district.

3. A 78-year old male of Nayagarh district.

4. An 84-year old female of Bhubaneswar.

5. An 82-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6. A 69-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease

7. An 85-year old male of Ganjam district.

8. A 65-year old male of Ganjam district.

9. A 70-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from hypertension.

10. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from end stage Chronic Kidney Disease.

11. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12. A 50-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

13. A 46-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

14. A 72-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1528 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 47455. Ganjam registers highest 233 fresh cases followed by Khordha (218) and Sambalpur (168).

