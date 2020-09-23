14 States/UTs have higher TPM and lower Positivity Rate than India average

New Delhi: India’s testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. Higher than 6.6 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. A high level of testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence has revealed, eventually Positivity Rate will fall.

As India rides the wave of very high testing, 14 States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average.

The national cumulative Positivity Rate is 8.52% and the Tests Per Million stands at 48028 today.

A total of 83,347 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

74% of the new confirmed cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 18,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively.

1,085 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

10 States/UTs account for 83% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID.

Maharashtra reported 392 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 83and 77 deaths, respectively.

