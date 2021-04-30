Bhubaneswar:14 more COVID19 patients succumbed to the virus in Odisha . Odisha reports 8,681 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Highest cases reported from Khordha (1408) district. 14 more COVID19 patients succumbed to the virus in Odisha.

Regret to inform the demise of fourteen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 74 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

2.A 52 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypothyroidism.

3.A 78 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4.A 60 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 52 years old male of Koraput district.

6.A 60 years old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Hypertension with Chronic Kidney Disease.

7.A 56 years old male of Koraput district.

8.A 45 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

9.A 48 years old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 41 years old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 30 years old male of Sambalpur district.

12. A 60 years old male of Sundargarh district.

13. A 16 years old female of Sundargarh district.

14. A 65 years old male of Sundargarh district.