14 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 14 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha; toll rises to 1671.
Demise of fourteen numbers of #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 28-year-old male of Angul district.
2.A 34-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.
3.A 62-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
4.A 62-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
5.A 70-year-old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CVA.
6.A 73-year-old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.
7.A 55-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
8.A 37-year-old male of Sambalpur district.
9.A 69-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
10.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district.
11.A 60-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
12.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district.
13.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district.
14.A 31-year-old male of Sundargarh district.