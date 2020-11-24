14 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 14 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha; toll rises to 1671.

Demise of fourteen numbers of #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 28-year-old male of Angul district.

2.A 34-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 62-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 62-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 70-year-old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CVA.

6.A 73-year-old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

7.A 55-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 37-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

9.A 69-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

11.A 60-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district.

13.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

14.A 31-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

