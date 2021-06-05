14 member team to evaluate marks of CHSE examination

Bhubaneswar : As many as 14 member expert panel has been announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education to evaluate the marks of the cancelled Plus two examinations here on Saturday.

As per reports, the committee has been directed to submit its report of alternative objective criteria for assessment of the regular and ex-regular examines of annual CHSE examination within 10 days.

While, the committee will be lead by Sushant Kumar Das, Ex-President BSE & Ex-CoE, Utkal University and its members are Dr. Subash Chandra Das, State Level Program Manager, Academic Performance Monitoring Cell. SCSTRTI, Bhubaneswar, Sri Samba Kumar Nayak, Joint Secretary (Representative of S& ME Deptt.) ,Dr. Tushar Kanti Tripathy, Vice-Chairman, CHSE. Bhubaneswar ,Dr. Mihir Kumar Das, Academic Consultant, OSHEC, Bhubaneswar , Dr. Pradeep Kumar Behera, Academic Consultant. OSHEC, Bhubaneswar , Dr. Banamali Panda, Retd. Associate Prof. & Ex-CoE, Khallikote Cluster University ,Sri Bhagirathi Kandi, Deputy Director. DHSE , Dr. Ranjan Kumar Bal, Principal, BJB H.S. School, Bhubaneswar ,Dr. Mamata Patri, Principal, R.D. Women’s Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar ,Sri Parikshit Dash, Principal, Ekamra College, Bhubaneswar ,Smt. Ranjita Mishra, Jr. Lecturer, Vocational Stream, R.D. Women’s Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar ,Dr. Bijay Kumar School CoE, CHSE and Dr. Subhranshu Kumar Behera, Dy. CoE, CHSE respectively.