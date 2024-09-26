14 Fishermen Stranded at Mahanadi Muhana as Rescue Efforts Hampered by Rough Seas

Two boats with 14 fishermen became stranded at Mahanadi Muhana in Paradip on Thursday due to rough sea conditions. One boat developed technical issues near the shore, and a second boat attempting to rescue it also got stranded. Rescue efforts are underway, with two additional boats dispatched, but torrential rain and rough seas are hampering the operation. Reports suggest that hundreds of other boats, including 40-50 from Andhra Pradesh, are also struggling to reach shore. The fishermen had allegedly ventured out despite a ban imposed due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.