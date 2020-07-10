Cuttack: 14-day quarantine mandatory for people returning to Cuttack city from the hotspot districts of #Odisha, identified blocks of #Cuttack district, other states & foreign countries as well informed CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

A quarantine period of 14 days is mandatory for people returning to #Cuttack city from the hotspot districts of #Odisha, identified blocks of #Cuttack district, other states and foreign countries as well.

In case you find anyone violating this, then report to us immediately. pic.twitter.com/Dgz7jgJANK

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 10, 2020