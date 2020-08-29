14 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha; Death toll at 470

Bhubaneswar: 14 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha . 2 each from Balasore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri district and Bhubaneswar. 1 each from Bargarh, Jajpur, Sundergarh and Puri districts. Death toll at 470.

Demise of fourteen COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 50-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 48-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Asthma.

3.A 77-year old male of Bargarh who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

5.A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 58-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

8.A 30-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

9.A 56-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

10.A 58-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Cerebrovascular Accident.

12.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district.

13.A 71-year old male of Puri district.

14.A 72-year old male of Sundergarh who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

