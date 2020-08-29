14 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha; Death toll at 470

Bhubaneswar: 14 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha . 2 each from Balasore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri district and Bhubaneswar. 1 each from Bargarh, Jajpur, Sundergarh and Puri districts. Death toll at 470.
Demise of fourteen COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 50-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
2. A 48-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Asthma.
3.A 77-year old male of Bargarh who was also suffering from Diabetes.
4.A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.
5.A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.
6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
7.A 58-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.
8.A 30-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.
9.A 56-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.
10.A 58-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
11.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Cerebrovascular Accident.
12.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district.
13.A 71-year old male of Puri district.
14.A 72-year old male of Sundergarh who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.