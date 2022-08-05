13,92,265 electric vehicles are presently running on the roads of India

New Delhi : A total of 13,92,265 Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being used on the roads of India as on 3rdAugust, 2022 as per the information received from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The details are as under:
Sl. No.
Vehicle Category
No. of electric vehicles
1
Two Wheeler
5,44,643
2.
Three Wheeler
7,93,370
3.
Four wheeler and above
54,252
Grand Total
13,92,265
Further, sale of EVs in FY 2021-22 has gone up over three times as compared to sale of EVs in FY 2020-21 from to 1,34,460 (e2W:41048, e3W-88391 and e4w-5021) to 4,28,224.00 (e2W: 2,31,434, e3W: 1,77,884, e4W:18,906) as per the information available on VAHAN-4 centralized database of RC (Registration Certificate). The increase in sale of EVs is attributed mainly to the incentive provided under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, provided to buyers of electric vehicles meeting FAME criteria in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles. The incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20% of the cost of vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of the cost of vehicle w.e.f. 11th June, 2021.
Further, following steps have been taken by the Government for adoption of electric vehicles in the country:
i. The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery prices will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.
ii. Electric Vehicles are eligible for incentive under PLI scheme for Automobile and auto Components, which was approved on 15thSeptember, 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.
iii. GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.
iv. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.
v. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waiveroad tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.
Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs. 1000 Cr has been allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructureunder the Phase-I of FAME India Scheme. Further, this Ministry hasalso sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs and1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under Phase II of FAME IndiaScheme. Under FAME India Scheme I & II, a total of 532 charging stations have been installed as on 15thJuly, 2022 (479 under FAME-I and 53 under FAME-II). Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has informed that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) as on 01.07.2022 established 3448 electric vehicle charging stations at their Retail Outlets (ROs). The details are given at ANNEXURE.
ANNEXURE
Electric vehicle charging stations operatonalised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) at their Retail Outlets (Ros) as on 01.07.2022
State/UT
No of RO’s where EV Charging Facility available
Andaman & Nicobar
2
Andhra Pradesh
191
Arunachal Pradesh
9
Assam
61
Bihar
87
Chandigarh
14
Chhattisgarh
115
Delhi
75
Goa
31
Gujarat
219
Haryana
199
Himachal Pradesh
33
Jharkhand
47
J&K UT
26
Karnataka
250
Kerala
102
Lakshadweep
1
Madhya Pradesh
242
Maharashtra
183
Manipur
16
Meghalaya
8
Nagaland
6
Odisha
118
Pondicherry
3
Punjab
125
Rajasthan
281
Tamil Nadu
235
Telangana
224
Tripura
16
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
1
Uttar Pradesh
308
Uttarakhand
43
West Bengal
177
Grand Total
3448
Operational charging stations under FAME-I:
Sl. No.
Name of State/ UT
Operational Charging stations Under FAME-I
1.
Telangana
57
2.
Jharkhand
30
3.
Goa
30
4.
Karnataka
65
5.
Himachal Pradesh
9
6.
Uttar Pradesh
16
7.
Rajasthan
49
8.
Delhi
94
9.
Chandigarh UT
48
10.
Delhi-Jaipur- Agra Highway
31
11.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway
17
12.
Jaipur- Delhi Highway
9
13.
Delhi- Chandigarh Highway
24
Total
479
Operational charging stations under FAME-II:
Sl. no.
State/UT
City
Operational Charging stations Under FAME-II
1
Delhi
Delhi
15
2
Maharashtra
Navi Mumbai
1
3
Nagpur
7
4
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
8
5
Kerala
Thrissur
8
6
Ernakulum
6
7
Kannur
2
8
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
2
9
Karnataka
Bangalore
1
10
Madhya Pradesh
Indore
2
11
Rajasthan
Jaipur
1
Total
53
