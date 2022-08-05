13,92,265 electric vehicles are presently running on the roads of India

New Delhi : A total of 13,92,265 Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being used on the roads of India as on 3rdAugust, 2022 as per the information received from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The details are as under:

Sl. No.

Vehicle Category

No. of electric vehicles

1

Two Wheeler

5,44,643

2.

Three Wheeler

7,93,370

3.

Four wheeler and above

54,252

Grand Total

13,92,265

Further, sale of EVs in FY 2021-22 has gone up over three times as compared to sale of EVs in FY 2020-21 from to 1,34,460 (e2W:41048, e3W-88391 and e4w-5021) to 4,28,224.00 (e2W: 2,31,434, e3W: 1,77,884, e4W:18,906) as per the information available on VAHAN-4 centralized database of RC (Registration Certificate). The increase in sale of EVs is attributed mainly to the incentive provided under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, provided to buyers of electric vehicles meeting FAME criteria in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles. The incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20% of the cost of vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of the cost of vehicle w.e.f. 11th June, 2021.

Further, following steps have been taken by the Government for adoption of electric vehicles in the country:

i. The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery prices will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.

ii. Electric Vehicles are eligible for incentive under PLI scheme for Automobile and auto Components, which was approved on 15thSeptember, 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

iii. GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

iv. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

v. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waiveroad tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs. 1000 Cr has been allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructureunder the Phase-I of FAME India Scheme. Further, this Ministry hasalso sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs and1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under Phase II of FAME IndiaScheme. Under FAME India Scheme I & II, a total of 532 charging stations have been installed as on 15thJuly, 2022 (479 under FAME-I and 53 under FAME-II). Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has informed that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) as on 01.07.2022 established 3448 electric vehicle charging stations at their Retail Outlets (ROs). The details are given at ANNEXURE.

ANNEXURE

Electric vehicle charging stations operatonalised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) at their Retail Outlets (Ros) as on 01.07.2022

State/UT

No of RO’s where EV Charging Facility available

Andaman & Nicobar

2

Andhra Pradesh

191

Arunachal Pradesh

9

Assam

61

Bihar

87

Chandigarh

14

Chhattisgarh

115

Delhi

75

Goa

31

Gujarat

219

Haryana

199

Himachal Pradesh

33

Jharkhand

47

J&K UT

26

Karnataka

250

Kerala

102

Lakshadweep

1

Madhya Pradesh

242

Maharashtra

183

Manipur

16

Meghalaya

8

Nagaland

6

Odisha

118

Pondicherry

3

Punjab

125

Rajasthan

281

Tamil Nadu

235

Telangana

224

Tripura

16

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

1

Uttar Pradesh

308

Uttarakhand

43

West Bengal

177

Grand Total

3448

Operational charging stations under FAME-I:

Sl. No.

Name of State/ UT

Operational Charging stations Under FAME-I

1.

Telangana

57

2.

Jharkhand

30

3.

Goa

30

4.

Karnataka

65

5.

Himachal Pradesh

9

6.

Uttar Pradesh

16

7.

Rajasthan

49

8.

Delhi

94

9.

Chandigarh UT

48

10.

Delhi-Jaipur- Agra Highway

31

11.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway

17

12.

Jaipur- Delhi Highway

9

13.

Delhi- Chandigarh Highway

24

Total

479

Operational charging stations under FAME-II:

Sl. no.

State/UT

City

Operational Charging stations Under FAME-II

1

Delhi

Delhi

15

2

Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai

1

3

Nagpur

7

4

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

8

5

Kerala

Thrissur

8

6

Ernakulum

6

7

Kannur

2

8

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

2

9

Karnataka

Bangalore

1

10

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

2

11

Rajasthan

Jaipur

1

Total

53

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri KrishanPal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.