Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, as of September 30, 2024, a total of 13,822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established across the country. Notably, in September 2024, these Kendras achieved record sales of ₹200 Crores – the highest monthly sales in the history of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

For comparison, in September 2023, sales were ₹141 Crores, highlighting a significant 42% growth on year to year basis. This remarkable increase reflects the programs success in providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to the masses. Overall up to September 2024, there has been 31.20% of total annual growth as sales target of Rs. 913.30 Cr. has already been achieved. Almost 10 lakh people daily purchase medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), in last 10 years, sale of medicines worth Rs. 6100 crores have been done through Kendras, which has led to estimated savings of Rs. 30,000 Crores for the citizens as compared to the branded medicines.

Under the PMBJP, a medicine is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of the top three branded medicines. The price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines, surgical devices and nutraceutical products are cheaper at least by 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines available in the market. PMBI has already been progressing at very fact pace towards achieving the target of 25000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India.