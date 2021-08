New Delhi : A total of 1,380 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. The break-up is as under:-

Gallantry Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) 02 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) 628

Service Medals

Name of the Medals Number of Medals Awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) 88 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) 662

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, 01 PPMG to J&K Police & 01 PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) is being awarded, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

List-I List of Awardees President’s Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day- 2021 President’s Police Medal for Gallantry(PPMG). Jammu & Kashmir Sl No Name S/Shri Rank at the time of action Medal Awarded 1 Amar Deep SI PPMG CRPF 2 Late Kale Sunil Dattatraya HC PPMG (Posthu)

List-II List of Awardees Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day- 2021. Police Medal for Gallantry(PMG). Andhra Pradesh Sl No Name S/Shri Rank at the time of action Medal Awarded S Buchiraju JC PMG G Hari Babu JC PMG R Rajasekhar DAC PMG D Mabasha AAC PMG B Chakradhar JC PMG K Papi Naidu SI PMG Ch Sai Ganesh DAC PMG M Muneswara Rao SC PMG M Nani JC PMG P Anil Kumar JC PMG T Kesava Rao HC PMG Arunachal Pradesh Sanjay Kumar Sain, IPS SP PMG Tab Techi DySP PMG Raju Tayeng SI PMG Sushant Saurabh Jha SI PMG Nokjo Wangpan CT PMG Assam Lamhao Doungel Addl.SP 2nd BAR TO PMG Prakash Sonowal Addl.SP 2nd BAR TO PMG Late Bhaskar Kalita SI 1st BAR TO PMG (Posthu) Dipak Borah CT 1st BAR TO PMG Chhattisgarh Kamlochan Kashyap, IPS SP PMG Suresh Lakra DSP PMG Sanjay Potam HC PMG Laxman Kewat Insp. 4th BAR TO PMG Onkar Singh Diwan SI PMG Vijjaram Tamo CT PMG Uma Shankar Rathore SI PMG Chetan Lal Balendra HC PMG Manik Lal Koreti CT PMG Mohan Kumar Nishad Insp. PMG Brijlal Bhardwaj SI PMG Kamlesh Kumar Ratre APC PMG Somaru Ram Yadav CT PMG Ashish Singh Rajput SI PMG Indra Kumar Shiwani PC PMG Vinton Kumar Sahu Insp. PMG Ashwani Rathore SI PMG Jeetendra Kumar Dahariya SI PMG Dinesh Puraina SI PMG Virasat Kujur SI PMG Late Murli Tati ASI PMG(Posthu) Delhi Amit Sharma DCP PMG Anuj Kumar ACP PMG Late Rattan Lal HC PMG (Posthu) Pardeep Sharma CT PMG Mohit Kumar CT PMG Naveen CT PMG Haryana Rakesh Kumar ASI PMG Pawan Kumar CT PMG Jammu & Kashmir Tanveer Ahmad Malla SgCT PMG Mushtaq Ahmad SgCT PMG Chandan Kohli, IPS Addl.SP 1st BAR TO PMG Tariq Ahmad Bhat SgCT PMG Fayaz Ahmad Dhoond CT PMG Showkat Ahmad Dar DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Parveen Kumar SI 1st BAR TO PMG Ab. Rashid Wagay CT PMG Irshad Ahmad Mir CT PMG Mir Safdar Hussain SI PMG Mohammad Aslam Bhat HC PMG Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS SSP 1st BAR TO PMG Ravinder Singh DySP PMG Rajinder Singh Foll. PMG Zubair Ahmed Khan SSP 2nd BAR TO PMG Late Arshad Khan Insp. 1st BAR TO PMG(Posthu) Shabir Ahmed SI PMG Shriram Dinkar Ambarkar, IPS SP 3rd BAR TO PMG Wajahat Hussain DySP PMG Amritpal Singh, IPS SP PMG Sachit Sharma DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Dr. Shammi Kumar DySP PMG Gh. Mohd Bhat CT PMG Tahir Amin Sheikh DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Mubashir Rasool DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Jatinder Singh SgCT PMG Gh. Mohd Rather Insp. 1st BAR TO PMG Nazir Ah Mir ASI PMG Rachpal Singh CT PMG Late Aman Kumar DySP 1st BAR TO PMG (Posthu) Vishal Shoor Insp. PMG Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar SgCT PMG Sheikh Zulfkar Azad SSP 5th BAR TO PMG Muneeb-Ul-Islam Bhat Insp. 1 st BAR TO PMG Mohd Yaseen Malik SgCT PMG Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS DIG 3rd BAR TO PMG Sachit Sharma DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Khursheed Ahmad Mir ASI PMG Mohd Shaban Rather SgCT PMG Syed Majeed Mosavi DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Firdous Ahmad Bhat CT PMG Vikram Kundal SI PMG Mohd Ibrahim SgCT PMG Akash Kohli DySP PMG Qazafi Mir HC PMG Jahangir Ahmad SgCT PMG Sandeep, IPS SSP 2nd BAR TO PMG Aafaq Rasool Bhat SgCT PMG Khalil Ahmed SP PMG Azhar Rashid DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Mehraj Ahmad Padder SI PMG Azad Ahmed Manhas SI 1st BAR TO PMG Rahul Malik, IPS SSP PMG Riyaz Ahmad Sofi SgCT PMG Mohamad Rameez Bhat SgCT 2nd BAR TO PMG Khursheed Ahmad Wani CT PMG Parvez Ahmad Dar SDPO 4th BAR TO PMG Gh. Mohd Rather Insp. 2nd BAR TO PMG Mohd Younus Bhat HC PMG Surinder Mohan DySP PMG Mubarak Shah SI PMG Muzamil Hayat HC PMG Sabzar Ahmad Dar SgCT PMG Showkat Ahmed Khan Insp. PMG Shahid Amin Khosa SI PMG Mohd Akbar Dar SgCT PMG Sheikh Sameer Altaf SI PMG Mohd Arif Bhat SgCT PMG Shoukat Ahmad Rather CT PMG Irshad Ahmad Ahanger DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Iqbal Ahmad Shah Insp PMG Mohmad Murtaza Khawaja Badoo SI PMG Arif Hussain Malik DySP PMG Tousif Ahmad Mir Insp. PMG Ramesh Kumar Kana ASI PMG Surinder Raina HC PMG Ravinder Pal Singh Dutt SP PMG Mohd. Amin Natnoo HC PMG Mukesh Kumar Foll. PMG Sahil Mahajan DySP PMG Parvaiz Ahmad Wani SgCT PMG Javid Ahmad Mir SgCT 1st BAR TO PMG Atul Kumar Goel, IPS DIG 1st BAR TO PMG Firdous Ahmad Bhat SgCT 1st BAR TO PMG Ajaz Ahmed DySP 3rd BAR TO PMG Vijay Kumar SgCT PMG Sanjeev Dev Singh SI 1st BAR TO PMG Ali Mohd Bhat SgCT PMG Irfan Hussain Dar SgCT PMG Mubbasher Hussain SP 1st BAR TO PMG Mohmad Anzar Khan Insp. PMG Nisar Ahmad Bhat Follower PMG Rahul Malik, IPS SSP 1st BAR TO PMG Abdul Ghafoor DySP PMG Mohd Saleem Mir Insp. PMG Muzamil Jaleel Wani CT PMG Mohan Lal DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Parupkar Singh DySP PMG Mohd Shoket Insp. PMG Altaf Ahmad Khan HC 1st BAR TO PMG Raj Kumar SgCT PMG Tanweer Ahmad Dar DySP PMG Mohd Mehfooz SgCT PMG Javid Ahmad Dar SgCT PMG Firdous Ahmad Mir SgCT PMG Rashid Akber Makayee DySP 3rd BAR TO PMG Parvaz Ahmad Bhat HC 1st BAR TO PMG Reyaz Ahmad Malik CT PMG Mohd Yaseen Dar HC 1st BAR TO PMG Ashaq Hussain Dar DySP PMG Sajad Hussain Chuck SgCT PMG Javid Ahmad Teeli CT PMG Majad Ali DySP 3rd BAR TO PMG Shabir Ahmad Mir SgCT PMG Ehsan Ahmad Bhat CT PMG Ayaz Ahmad Lone CT PMG Sandeep, IPS SSP 4th BAR TO PMG Juneed Ahmad Dar CT PMG Mohd. Muzaffar Jan DySP PMG Ather Samad Ahanger Insp. 1st BAR TO PMG Altaf Hussain Bhat SgCT PMG Jahangir Ahmad Ganai SgCT PMG Nagpure Amod Ashok, IPS SP PMG Sahil Mahajan DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Rahul Nagar DySP PMG Mudasar Shafi Insp. PMG Ashiq Hussain CT 1st BAR TO PMG Akash Kohli DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Mohd. Shakoor Mir HC PMG Adel Nabi Mir SgCT PMG Gayour-ul-Haq SgCT PMG Mohd Haseeb Mughal SSP PMG Azhar Rashid DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Satish Kumar DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Monohar Sharma SgCT PMG Ashiq Hussain Tak DySP 5th BAR TO PMG Majad Ali DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Naeem Rashid SI PMG Rakesh Kumar SgCT PMG Rifaqat Hussain SgCT PMG Vikram Hangloo CT PMG Mukhtar Ahmad Ahanger SgCT PMG Ab. Rashid Wagay SgCT 1st BAR TO PMG Khalid Fayaz Math Insp. PMG Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat SgCT PMG Aijaz Ahmad Naik CT PMG Javid Ahmad Kumar CT PMG Wajahat Hussain DySP 3rd BAR TO PMG Sajad Ahmad Bhat Insp. PMG Muddasir Nazar SI PMG Lateef Ahmad Ganie HC 1st BAR TO PMG Nassar Hussain HC 2nd BAR TO PMG Tahir Saleem Khan SSP 2nd BAR TO PMG Jehangir Ahmad Dar CT PMG Nisar Ahmed Khan DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Arun Kumar CT PMG Javid Iqbal Bhat CT PMG Showket Ahmad SgCT PMG Hilal Ahmad Shah SgCT PMG Ayaz Iqbal CT PMG Javaid Iqbal SSP 3rd BAR TO PMG Sajad Ahmad Ganie SI 1st BAR TO PMG Syed Arif Zia SgCT PMG Irfan-Ul- Rehman Wani CT PMG Ishtiyaq Ahmad Sheikh CT PMG Reyaz Ahmad Mir SI 2nd BAR TO PMG Mohd Rafi Malik ASI 2nd BAR TO PMG Shabir Ahmad Dar SgCT PMG Sachit Sharma DySP 3rd BAR TO PMG Muddasir Nazar SI 1st BAR TO PMG Mohd Younus Khan SgCT PMG Gowhar Sultan Mir CT PMG Tahair Ashraf SP 2nd BAR TO PMG Mohd Ameen Bhat DySP PMG Iftkar Hussain Insp. PMG Nisar Ahmad Shah CT PMG Yousuf-ul-Umer SI 2nd BAR TO PMG Omer Hussain Wada SgCT 1st BAR TO PMG Shabir Hussain Bhat SgCT PMG Majad Ali DySP 4th BAR TO PMG Mohd Farooq ASI PMG Abdul Rashid Khan SI PMG Shahnawaz Ahmad Parray HC PMG Ajaz Ahmed Khan SgCT PMG Rafiq Ahmad Peer Follower PMG Wajahat Hussain DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Rakesh Tickoo HC PMG Nassar Hussain HC 1st BAR TO PMG Burhan -Ul-Haq Kanth DySP PMG Mohd Ishaq Yatoo HC PMG Zohaib Hassan DySP PMG Rukhsar Hussain Mir HC PMG Nawaz Ahmed DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Reyaz Ahmad Mir SgCT PMG Dr. G.V Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS SP 2nd BAR TO PMG Late Sageer Ahmad Pathan SI 2nd BAR TO PMG (Posthu) Atul Kumar Goel, IPS DIG 3rd BAR TO PMG Tahir Saleem Khan SSP 4th BAR TO PMG Mohd Abass Wani HC PMG Mohmad Irfan Ahanger SgCT PMG Parvez Ahmad Dar DySP 5th BAR TO PMG Mohd Abdullah Mir HC PMG Mehraj Din Ahanger SgCT PMG Tussif Ahmed DySP PMG Barkat Ali Dar SgCT PMG Manzoor Ahmed Bhat Follower PMG Yasar Mahmood Parray SI PMG Javaid Ahmad Ganaie HC PMG Zafir Gaghee Foll. PMG Atul Kumar Goel, IPS DIG 2nd BAR TO PMG Tahir Saleem Khan SSP 3rd BAR TO PMG Fida Hussain Shah SgCT PMG Mazamil Ahmad Turkhan CT PMG Rakesh Akram DySP 2nd BAR TO PMG Javid Akbar Khan HC PMG Aarif Mohummad Shah SgCT PMG Atal Sharma SI PMG Shabir Ahmad Mir SgCT 1st BAR TO PMG Muneer Ahmad Bhat SP PMG Khursheed Ahmad Mir ASI 1st BAR TO PMG Nawaz Ahmed DySP PMG Shabir Ahmad Goger Chechi SgCT PMG Liaqat Ali SP PMG Gh. Mohd Rather Insp. 3rd BAR TO PMG Sameer Ahmad Bhat SI PMG Nazir Ahmad Jatal HC 1st BAR TO PMG Lateef Ahmad Bhat CT PMG Dr. Aejaz Ahmad Malik SDPO 1st BAR TO PMG Jagjeet Singh SgCT PMG Tameez Ahmad Shah CT 1st BAR TO PMG Shabir Ahmad Dar HC 1st BAR TO PMG Nisar Ahmad Khan SgCT PMG Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Tanveer Ahmad Dar SgCT PMG Tameez Ahmad Shah CT PMG Mubbasher Hussain SP PMG Gh. Mohd Bhat DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Afrat Hussain DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Mudasir Ahmad Mir CT PMG Vikram Singh DySP PMG Bilal Ahmad Bhat SgCT PMG Ali Mohammad Rather SI PMG Mukhteyar Ahmad Mir HC PMG Parmeet Singh HC PMG Sandeep, IPS SSP 3rd BAR TO PMG Mohd Youns SgCT PMG Wajahat Hussain DySP 1st BAR TO PMG Nisar Ahmed Khan DySP PMG Mohamad Irfan Malik Insp. 1st BAR TO PMG Ali Mohd Khan HC PMG Nassar Hussain SgCT PMG Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS DIG PMG Smt. Anita Sharma SSP PMG Niaz-ul-Hussain Insp. PMG Charanjit Singh HC PMG Mohd Suleman SgCT PMG Jharkhand Manish Chandra Lal Insp. 1st BAR TO PMG Suresh Ram SI PMG Rohit Kumar Rajak DAP PMG Hiralal Thakur DAP PMG Aniruddh Kumar Ojha DPF SAT-2 PMG Yashwant Mahto DPF SAT-2 PMG Madhya Pradesh Abhishek Tiwari, IPS SP PMG Ajit Singh ASI PMG Vipin Khalko ASI PMG Rampadam ASI PMG Abhishek Tiwari, IPS SP 1st BAR TO PMG Ravi Dwivedi AC PMG Maharashtra Lingnath Nanaiyya Portet PHC PMG Moreshwar Patru Weladi NPC PMG Bichhu Pochya Sidam PC PMG Shyamsay Tarachand Kodape PC PMG Nitesh Gangaram Weladi PC PMG Govardhan Dhanaji Kolekar ACP PMG Hari Balaji N, IPS Addl.SP 1st BAR TO PMG Pravin Prakashrao Kulsam NPC PMG Sadwali Shankar Asam NPC PMG Yogesh Devaram Patil PSI PMG Sudarshan Suresh Katkar PSI PMG Rohidas Shiluji Nikure HC PMG Aashis Devilal Chavhan NPC PMG Pankaj Sitaram Halami PC PMG Aaditya Ravindra Madavi PC PMG Rambhau Manuji Hichami PC PMG Mogalshah Jivan Madavi PC PMG Dnyaneshwar Devram Gawade PC PMG Rajendra Kumar Parmanand Tiwari Asst. PI 1st BAR TO PMG Vinayak Vitthalrao Atkar PC PMG Omprakash Manohar Jamnik NPC PMG Manjunath Huchappa Singe, IPS Addl. SP PMG Navanath Thakaji Dhavale DySP PMG Arindkumar Puranshah Madavi NPC PMG Shiva Pundalik Gorle PC PMG Manipur Gunachandra Chanam SI PMG Hijam Eshworchandra Singh HC PMG Meghalaya Dansing Lyngkhoi CT PMG Ahmed Ali Sheikh SI PMG Tony M Sangma UB SI 1st BAR TO PMG Tushar F N Marak CT 1st BAR TO PMG Ronald Life Snaize Nongrum UB SI PMG Prem Bahadur Chetry U/Lnk PMG Farewell Sohshang CT PMG Luckystar Lyngdoh Nonglait CT PMG Odisha Ramakanta Bhoi Dy.Sub PMG Prasanna Kumar Majhi CT PMG Kesab Dharua CT PMG Pramod Kumar Munda CT PMG Niranjan Sahu Addl.SP 2nd BAR TO PMG Jitendra Kumar Das Hav. 2nd BAR TO PMG Gurudev Karmi SI PMG Keshaba Sisa Hav. 1st BAR TO PMG Manoj Kumar Naik CT PMG Sachindra Lakra Hav. PMG Tapa Sagar Hav. PMG Samir Lama Commando PMG Aurobinda Sahoo Commando PMG Susanta Barla Commando PMG Rajesh Behera Commando PMG Padman Nayak Commando PMG Subranshu Bhusan Sahoo Commando PMG Satrughana Dharua Hav. PMG Gagarin Dalei Hav. PMG Bhaktaram Dantun Commando PMG Prem Chand Sandha Commando PMG Ramakanta Majhi Commando PMG Balaram Bhatra Commando PMG Amaresh Chandra Narendra SI PMG Sunil Kumar Bhoi SI PMG Deba Dhangada Majhi Commando PMG Susanta Mahanandia Commando PMG Tickchan Kata Commando PMG Bamali Bijuli Reddy Commando PMG Narayan Nayak Commando PMG Srikanta Bara Commando PMG Bandhu Madhi Commando PMG Satyaprakash Behera Commando PMG Subal Digal CT PMG Santosh Kumar Nayak SI PMG Bhakta Priya Sahoo Hav 1st BAR TO PMG Soumya Ranjan Singh Commando PMG Giridhari Mahalik Commando PMG Saswat Kumar Behera Dy.Sub PMG Mithuna Pradhan CT 1st BAR TO PMG Goutam Tarai CT PMG Rajesh Rana CT PMG Laxman Pradhani CT PMG Promod Barla CT 1st BAR TO PMG Khupraj Dahal CT PMG Gourav Bhoi CT PMG Arup Sa CT PMG Bhabani Shankar Sa CT PMG Koushika Majhi CT PMG Kishor Naik CT PMG Pradeep Kumar Parida Hav. PMG Kumar Thapa Hav. PMG Shreedhoj Adhikari Hav. PMG Padmanav Ray Commando 1st BAR TO PMG Ajaya Behera Commando 1st BAR TO PMG Deba Prasad Mohanty Dy.Sub PMG G. Kusha Behera Hav. PMG Kartik Golpeda Commando PMG Chularam Sabar Commando PMG Pradipta Kumar Barik Commando PMG Prabhanjan Pati SI PMG Tukuna Bisoyi Hav. PMG Gurudev Parekh Commando PMG Laya Podh Commando PMG Bulu Mandangi Commando PMG Udhab Charan Champia Commando PMG Sunil Kumar Bhuyan Commando PMG Punjab Gursewak Singh CT PMG Telangana P.K.S Ramesh AAC PMG N. Lalya SC PMG M Papa Rao JC PMG M Bhaskara Rao JC PMG G Prathap Singh JC PMG K Venkanna JC PMG Malotu Ramulu JC PMG B Mariya Das Dy.AC PMG K Parusuram Naik SC PMG Abdul Azeem JC PMG K Thirupathaiah SC PMG P Satyanarayana JC PMG V Ramesh JC PMG Gurram Krishnaprasad SI PMG Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Sahni, IPS SSP 1st BAR TO PMG Bijendra Pal Rana Insp. PMG Akshay Sharma SI 1st BAR TO PMG Bhupendra Kumar Sharma SI PMG Sunil Nagar SI PMG Taslim Khan CT PMG Pramesh Kumar Shukla DySP PMG Pankaj Mishra Insp. PMG Shailendra Kumar SI 1st BAR TO PMG BSF Anisur Rohman CT PMG Saroj Kumar Singh AC PMG Lakhwinder Singh CT PMG Late Gurnam Singh CT PMG(Posthu) CISF Muttamala Ravi CT PMG Rahul Kumar CT PMG Mutum Bikramjit Singh CT PMG Anil Lakra CT PMG CRPF Roshan Kumar CT PMG Mahendra Kumar Yadav AC PMG Krishna Kanta Roy CT PMG Badal Murmu CT PMG Nongmaithem Premjit Singh SI PMG Sattaru Lakshmana HC PMG Nirmal Sharma CT PMG Harendra Yadav CT PMG Fayiz Hussain ASI PMG Basavaraj CT PMG Pawan Kumar CT PMG Sunil CT PMG Ramsajivan Singh DC PMG Rajneesh Ranjan CT PMG Sandeep Kumar CT PMG Jagdish Yadav AC PMG Mushtaq Ahmad Khatana CT PMG Arabinda Ghosh CT PMG Durgasankar Adhikary CT PMG Akhilesh Kumar Singh HC PMG Ravi Sharma CT PMG Sarbjit Singh Talwar AC PMG Sumit Maity CT PMG S Sirazuddin Basha CT PMG Balmiki Thakur CT PMG Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh AC 3rd BAR TO PMG Ramakant Bansiya ASI PMG Ram Kumar Toppo HC PMG Pankaj Prashar CT PMG Babu Lal CT PMG Jamal Ahmad SI PMG Raghu Nandan Singh HC PMG Gulshan Singh CT PMG Aravind A S AC PMG Tapas Kumar Saha HC PMG Kailash Prasad Meena CT PMG Shailendra Kumar 2-IC PMG Deshraj Meena AC PMG Sanoj Kumar SI PMG Gavara Tirupathi CT PMG Ajay Kumar SI PMG Irshad Hussain Kumar CT PMG Kartar Bana CT PMG Devendra Singh Negi Comdt. PMG Majid Manzoor Rather CT PMG Shri Bhagwan CT PMG Raman M CT PMG Late Shashi Kant HC PMG(Posthu) Praveen Kumar Singh HC PMG Om Prakash Kumhar Insp. PMG Sohan Vir Singh CT PMG Late Raghbir Singh Insp. PMG(Posthu) Late Abhay Mishra CT PMG(Posthu) Anjani Kumar Pandey CT PMG Sanjeev Kumar Singh 2-IC 1st BAR TO PMG Sukhjinder Singh CT 1st BAR TO PMG Ravi Kumar CT PMG Hemant Kumar 2-IC PMG Satnam Singh CT PMG Palwinder Singh ASI PMG Vikas Rana CT PMG Mahendra Kumar HC 1st BAR TO PMG Sandeep CT PMG Late Kale Sunil Dattatraya HC PMG (Posthu) Amit Kumar CT PMG Bikram Lohar CT PMG Randhir Singh Insp. PMG Mahale Dnyanadeo Devarao CT PMG Kutemate Akshay Sanjay CT PMG Ravinder Sharawat CT PMG Surjeen Kumar CT PMG Jagdish Yadav AC 1st BAR TO PMG Ravi Ranjan Kumar SI PMG Dhage Namdev Pandurang CT PMG Pankaj Kumar AC PMG Thomas Boro CT PMG Mohd Khalid Khan Comdt. PMG Dharmendra Kumar Jha 2-I/C PMG Aftab Ahmed HC PMG Tinku Shil CT PMG Ramesh Chandra Rai SI PMG Brijnandan Kumar Paswan CT PMG Sateesh Sharma CT PMG Anil Kumar Briksh Comdt. PMG Prakash Chandra Panda CT PMG Divate Yogesh Lahu CT PMG Mayank Tewari 2-IC PMG Jayaramanaik HC PMG Raj Pal Choudhary AC PMG M Sasi Kumar CT PMG Babu Lal HC PMG Shiv Murat Singh HC PMG Manoj Kumar CT PMG Asif Nawaj CT PMG Mani G Nair 2-I/C PMG Munna Prasad AC PMG Raj Bir Singh CT PMG Umesh Munda CT PMG Randeep Kumar CT PMG Dipak Kumar Comdt. 1st BAR TO PMG Ramhit Yadav CT PMG Jitumoni Ray CT 1st BAR TO PMG Varun Sharma AC 1st BAR TO PMG Jogendra Singh CT PMG Rahul Kumar CT PMG Sathisha B B CT PMG Nomesh Kumar Banjare CT PMG Amit Singh Yadav CT PMG Gamit Bakul Kumar Dalpat Bhai CT PMG Master Vikash AC PMG Vinay Kumar Rai HC PMG Gurmukh Singh CT PMG Rabi Prasad Verma CT PMG Ramesh Kumar DC PMG Darshan Yadav AC PMG Rajaram Vishwakarma CT PMG Vishram Lal Jat HC PMG Sanjit Kumar Insp. PMG Niraj Kumar Ojha HC PMG Sugreewan Kumar Singh CT PMG Hansraj Dheru CT PMG Liyaqat Ali CT PMG Lokesh Kumar DC PMG Jaideep SI PMG Sandeep Kumar HC PMG Ranjeet Kumar CT PMG Sohan Kumar Gond CT PMG Alok Veer Yadav Comdt. PMG Sanjay Chauhan AC PMG Pramod Sharma HC PMG Shiv Shakti Kumar CT PMG Shashi Bhushan Kumar CT PMG Pramod Kumar Singh Insp. PMG Pardeep Singh CT PMG Mohd Raiz CT PMG Daberao Kuldip Kisan CT PMG Late Nirod Sarma ASI PMG (Posthu) NengsuanLal AC PMG Jahar Singh SI PMG Hidesh Chandra Ray HC PMG Naveen Kumar CT PMG Vikas Rana CT 1st BAR TO PMG Ummer Hussain CT PMG Kurve Sarang Vinayak Rao AC PMG Hanuman Meghwal SI PMG Jagannath Pujhari CT PMG Tidke Balasaheb Gangadhar CT PMG Vijay Kumar CT PMG Bijith K S CT PMG Nileswar Narzary CT PMG ITBP Ravinder Punia AC PMG Kuldeep Singh Insp. PMG S Muthu Raja CT PMG Akshay Ahuja AC PMG Dharmendra Kumar Vishwakarma AC PMG Ravindra Maharana Insp. PMG Shiv Shankar Tiwari HC PMG Stanzin Thinles CT PMG Vinod Kumar Sharma CT PMG Rinku Thapa 2-IC PMG Sharat Kumar Tripathi DC PMG Arbind Kumar Mahato AC PMG Nitin Kumar Insp. PMG Patil Sachin Mohan SI PMG Manish Kumar HC PMG Manish Kumar CT PMG Karuppasamy M. CT PMG Kishor Singh Bisht Comdt. PMG Pankaj Srivastava AC PMG Ghanashyam Sahu Insp. PMG Ashraf Ali CT PMG Mohd. Shafkat Mir CT PMG Rigzin Dawa CT PMG SSB Ajay Kumar Comdt. 1st BAR TO PMG Jagdish Ram AC PMG Govind Ram HC PMG Sanjiv Kumar AC PMG