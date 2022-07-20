National

138 clusters adopted and developed in last three years by ensuring self-sustenance of the SHG/artisans

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Under Ambedkar Hastshilp Vikas Yojana(AHVY), the Government has taken initiative for  adoption of  viable craft clusters across the country and provision of need based interventions like design & technology upgradation, marketing platforms, distribution of tool-kits, welfare programmes, seminar and awareness camps.  Total 138 clusters have been adopted and developed in last three years by ensuring self-sustenance of the SHG/artisans of these clusters including Gujarat State. State wise number of beneficiaries covered under AHVY during the last three years is enclosed in Annexure-I.

The evaluations have been done across the country to assess the cluster activities.  As per recommendation of the evaluation report, Govt. organized 670 chaupals/shivirs all over the country for providing aadhar link pahchan card, facilitating the artisans through MUDRA loan and for onboarding the artisans on the Government c-Marketing (GeM) portal and making them aware of the e-commerce market. Further, the revised Ambedkar Hastshilp Vikas Yojana(AHVY) Scheme considering the recommendation of Evaluation Report envisages taking up more viable craft clusters across the country covering SC, ST, Women, specially abled, tourism and export potential clusters. The Govt. is in the mode of forming producer companies now in various craft clusters across the country in view of increasing entrepreneurship and income of the artisans.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

 

ANNEXURE-I

 

 

TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECT BENEFICIARIES UNDER AHVY SCHEME

 (2019-2022)

 

Sr. No. State Total Beneficiary
1 A & N Islands 1,360
2 Andhra Pradesh 5,546
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1,230
4 Assam 11,020
5 Bihar 4,386
6 Chandigarh 60
7 Chhattisgarh 1,150
8 Delhi 6,710
9 Goa 1,100
10 Gujarat 12,582
11 Haryana 1,440
12 Himachal Pradesh 2,306
13 Jammu and Kashmir 10,962
14 Jharkhand 2,850
15 Karnataka 4,880
16 Kerala 4,700
17 Ladakh 1,100
18 Madhya Pradesh 7,310
19 Maharashtra 8,960
20 Manipur 8,596
21 Meghalaya 2,476
22 Mizoram 1,000
23 Nagaland 1,930
24 Odisha 5,666
25 Puducherry 2,120
26 Punjab 1,470
27 Rajasthan 9,022
28 Sikkim 1,260
29 Tamil Nadu 7,012
30 Telangana 2,780
31 Tripura 2,380
32 Uttar Pradesh 31,464
33 Uttarakhand 2,470
34 West Bengal 5,910
GRAND TOTAL 1,75,208

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.