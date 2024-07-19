1375 Family Pensioners Grievances Redressed in Week 3 of Special Campaign for redressal of Family Pension Grievances

As a part of 100 days action plan of the Department of Pension and Pension Welfare, a month-long Special Campaign to redress Family Pension grievances was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on 1st July, 2024.

This month-long Special Campaign by end of third week has crossed the 73% targeted mark, with the redressal of 1375 Family Pension cases, out of the total 1891 family pension cases, identified for disposal at the commencement of the campaign.

The coordinated efforts of 46 Ministries/ Departments has benefited the Family Pensioners and some of the important cases, where Family pension grievances have been successfully redressed on the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online Portal, are as follows:

1. Grievance of Ms. Anima Rani Das (Lalbagh, West Bengal) – “Sanction of Family Pension with arrears amounting of Rs. 9.1 lakh to the spouse after 13 years”

Ms. Anima Rani Das is wife of the late Shri Lal Chad Das, a retiree from the Oriental Bank of Commerce. She was facing acute financial hardship after the death of her husband on 06.08.2011 due to delay in commencement of family pension. She approached various forums, but it was taking time. In the meantime, she got to know about the CPENGRAMS portal and lodged a grievance there on 22.05.2024. Her case was selected for special campaign, which provided due focus to her case. Finally, the grievance has been successfully resolved, with the payment of arrears amounting to Rs.9.1 lakh and the commencement of monthly family pension. This has brought financial stability to her.

2. Grievance of Ms. Rukesh (Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh) – “Revision of Family Pension with arrears amounting of Rs. 12.7 lakh to the spouse after 8 years”

Ms. Rukesh is the wife of late Sh. Chander Pal Singh, Sepoy from Army who laid down his life in action on 30.08.1996. Her liberalized family pension was sanctioned at that time. Subsequently, revision of the family pension was to be done w.e.f. 01.01.2016. She tried for revision, but she could not succeed. Non-receipt of the arrear was impacting her financials. Meanwhile, she lodged a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on 08.04.2024. Her case was taken up in the ongoing special campaign and was actively monitored. Finally, her monthly family pension has been revised from Rs.17,425/- to Rs.28,026/- and she has also received arrears amounting to Rs.12.7 lakh, providing much needed financial help.

3 Grievance of Ms. B. Jayashree (Kharagpur, West Bengal) – “Sanction of Family Pension and OROP-II arrears amounting to Rs. 6.9 lakh to a minor daughter after 3 years”

Ms. B. Jayashree is the minor daughter of the late Sh. Balakrishnan from Army. Unfortunately, she and her younger sister lost her parents during covid period. She was sanctioned family pension earlier, however, the arrears from May, 2021 to November, 2023 were not sanctioned. For this, she lodged a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on 06.05.2024. Her case was picked up in the ongoing special campaign, and due to constant monitoring, the same has been successfully resolved with a total payment of arrears of Rs. 6.9 lakh. This will empower the minor children in their education and livelihood.

4. Grievance of Ms. Kuresa Khatun (Darbhanga, Bihar) – “Resumption of provisional Family Pension with arrears of Rs. 9.5 lakh to the spouse after 20 months”

Ms. Kuresa Khatun, the wife of Late Shri Md. Sultan, Ex. Engg. Asstt., AIR, Darbhanga, had been facing challenges as the provisional family pension was stopped in November, 2022. Due to this, she was unable to afford her medical treatment. In the meantime, she got to know about the CPENGRAMS portal and lodged a grievance on 25.06.2024. Her case was also taken up in the ongoing special campaign, which expedited the redressal. Finally, the case has been successfully resolved with the payment of family pension arrears of Rs. 9.5 lakh. She has regained the financial empowerment, lost due to stoppage of pension.

5. Grievance of Ms. Vembu (Udayarpalaiyam, Tamil Nadu) – “Sanction of revised family pension with arrears amounting of Rs.3.25 lakh to the spouse after 8 years”

Ms. Vembu is the wife of Late Shri Boorasamy, Havildar from Army who tragically lost his life on 15.03.1989 due to a military vehicle accident. She was facing hardship in her life as casualty pensionary award of Rs. 7,000 per month as sanctioned in 2016 was not paid to her. Her grievance was not getting redressed and in the meantime, she filed a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on 18.12.2023. Her case was included in the ongoing special campaign which expedited her case. Finally, she has received arrears of casualty pensionary award of Rs. 3.25 lakh and monthly family pension has been enhanced by Rs. 7,000/- per month. This enhancement will help her in living a dignified life.

6. Grievance of Ms. Duli Mondal (Kandi, West Bangal)- “Sanction of Family Pension with arrears of Rs. 2.4 lakh to the spouse after 5 years”

Ms. Duli Mondal is the wife of Late Sh. Ananda Gopal Mondal, from Army who laid down his life in a battle casualty in 1995. She was due for special family pension amounting to Rs. 21,780 w.e.f. 01 July 2019. She submitted the documents; however, it was taking time. Incidentally, she learned about the CPENGRAMS portal and lodged a grievance on 30.05.2024. Her case was included in the ongoing special campaign, which expedited the redressal of her grievance. Consequently, she was granted special family pension arrears amounting to Rs. 2.4 lakh. These actions has brought much needed financial and emotional relief to her.

7. Grievance of Ms. Saroj Rani (Dwarka, New Delhi) – “Resumption of Family Pension with payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 4,45,506/- to an 85 year old spouse after 19 months”

Ms. Saroj Rani, an 85 years old family pensioner was facing difficulty as her family pension was stopped in December, 2022. Being a super-senior citizen, she was emotionally and financially affected with the stoppage of family pension. She approached pension disbursing bank. However, her efforts were not resulting into success. In hope of resolution, she lodged a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on 03.06.2024. Her case was selected in an ongoing special campaign and a prompt resolution was made possible as the payment of arrears of Rs. 4.45 lakh including the starting of stopped monthly family pension was done within 42 days.

8. Grievance of Ms. Tripta Ohri (Indore, Madhya Pradesh) – “ Payment of OROP-II arrears amounting to Rs. 2.15 lakh to the spouse after 18 months”

Ms. Tripta Ohri is the wife of the late Col. P.C. Ohri, who was facing difficulty due to the non-sanctioning of OROP-II arrears since January, 2023. She tried to get the arrears sanctioned, however, the same was taking time. In the meantime, she got to know about the CPENGRMAS portal and lodged a grievance there on 12.06.2024. Her case was picked up for the special campaign, which ensured constant monitoring. Ultimately, the grievance has been resolved successfully with the payment of Rs. 2.15 lakh as OROP-II arrears to her.

9. Grievance of Ms. Surishta Rani ( Samba, Jammu and Kashmir) – “ Payment of Family Pension arrears amounting to Rs. 2.45 lakh to the spouse after 04 years”

Ms. Surishta Rani, aged 73 is the wife of Late Shri Shamsher Singh, Hon. Nb. Subedar from Army. She was due for pension revision as per the PCDA circular no. 631, issued in March, 2020. At the same time, she was suffering from a lung infection and was in dire need of money due to raised medical expenses. For this, she approached department, but the process was taking time. In the meantime, she got to know about the CPENGRAMS portal and lodged a grievance on 07.06.2024. Her case was selected in the ongoing special campaign and was actively taken up for expedited redressal. As a result, she has received family pension arrears amounting to Rs. 2.45 lakh within 37 days, providing much-needed financial relief for her medical treatment.

10. Grievance of Ms. Brij Bala (Ludhiana, Punjab) – “Family Pension arrears amounting of Rs. 4.6 lakh to the spouse after 2 years”

Ms. Brij Bala is the wife of Late Shri Naresh Kumar Vashishtha, Ex-Naik, Army. Unfortunately, her husband passed away on 11.08.2022. Thereafter, PPO was issued in August, 2022, however, due to incongruities in the documents, her family pension could be started only in March, 2024. She tried her best to get the arrears of period from August, 2022 to February, 2024. However, the process was taking time. In the meantime, she learned about the CPENGRAMS portal and lodged a grievance on 10.05.2024. Her case was included in the ongoing special campaign, which led to constant follow-up to expedite the grievance. Ultimately, the case has successfully resolved and she has received arrears of family pension amounting to Rs. 4.6 lakh, allowing her to live with dignity in society.