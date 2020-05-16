1,33,245 migrant workers have returned to #Odisha till 2pm today; action against hospitals refusing treatment to non- COVID19 patients

Bhubaneswar: Till today, 1,33, 245 stranded migrants have returned to Odisha by various means of communication, including bus and train. 55,567 migrants have returned to Ganjam dist, 11368 to Balasore, 8198 to Cuttack. Daily health checkup of the migrants being done in TMCs & those showing symptoms are being shifted to COVID Care Centres. Of the total returnees, 45% migrants have returned to #Ganjam district informed Odisha Additional Chief Secy Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra.

By May 20, we are aiming to increase COVID19 testing capacity to over 5,000 per day informed Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra. We will take strict action against private hospitals refusing treatment to non- COVID19 patients & we will cancel their licenses in case of violation says Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, additional chief secretary, Health Department.

