132 Kashmiri youth visits Tamilnadu as part of Youth Exchange Programme 2024

MY Bharath, Tamilnadu in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs & Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai will organize Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme at Govt. Youth Hostel, Adyar, Chennai from 09th November to 15th November 2024. Over 132 Kashmiri youths selected from 6 terrorsim dominated districts of Kashmir viz., Anantanag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar & Pulwama along with 12 escorting officers of CRPF & NYKS will take part in the programme for seven days.

The objective of the program is to promote national unity, integrity and peace among the young people in Kashmir Valley, To provide opportunities to the participants to visit different places of cultural, industrial, historical, religious and educational interest in the country, To help the participants develop an appreciative knowledge so that they understand their surroundings, misconceptions, gaps and situations as that are prevailing in Kashmir Valley, To share the information on tourism, cuisine, culture and handicrafts and other products of Kashmir Valley, To provide opportunity to understand, appreciate and compare each other understandings on socio-cultural, religious-political, economic as well as environmental situation, To provide information and knowledge on constitution of India, duties and responsibility of citizen, National Integration, Patriotism and Nation Development, To expose Kashmiri youth to the technological and industrial advancement that have taken place in different states of the country with focus on various developmental activities, skill development, educational & employment opportunities available there.

Tmt. Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, South Chennai will inaugurate the seven days programme on 09th November 2024 at 04.30 p.m. at the Auditorium, Youth Hostel, Adyar. The other dignitaries will include Shri Prakash Govindasami lAS, Principal Secretary/Commisisoner, Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business, Govt. of Tamilnadu, Dr B. Shamoondeswari, IPS, Inspector General of Police, CO/o. DGP/HoPF, Chennai, Shri M. Annadurai, IIS, AddI. Director General, Press Information Bureau & Central Bureau of Communication, Chennai, Shri Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, Chief Executive Officer, Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai and Shri S. Senthilkumar, State Director, MY Bharath, Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

In the seven-day program, a variety of activities including academic sessions by experts, traditional folk performances of participating states, fitness activities, exposure visits, food festival, Career Guidance, and cleaning drive etc. will be held. Apart from this, the Kashmiri youths will be taken for exposure visits to Secretariat, Kalakshetra Foundation, B.M Birla Planetarium, Seminar at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Marina Beach and Mahabalipuram etc. on various days. Participants will also perform the traditional folk dances of their region on daily evening. The valedictory function will be held on 15th November.