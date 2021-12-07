132 Government Medical Colleges and 77 Private Medical Colleges Approved since 2014

New Delhi :
As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), 132 medical colleges in government sector and 77 medical colleges in private sector have been approved in country by the NMC/MCI since 2014. The numbers of UG seats have increased by 72% from 51,348 before 2014 to 88,120 seats as of date and the numbers of PG seats have increased by 78% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 55,595 seats including DNB and CPS seats.
As informed by the NMC, 21 medical colleges in government sector and 16 medical colleges in private sector have been approved in Uttar Pradesh by the NMC/MCI since 2014. Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals”. Under the scheme, a total of 27 medical colleges have been approved in the State of Uttar Pradesh and 13 medical colleges are functional. The details are at annexure. Further, two new AIIMS have been approved at Raebareli and Gorakhpur.
Annexure-I
Phase – I
Rs. In crores
|S.No.
|District
|Approval date
|Approved cost
|Central Share (60%)
|Fund released
|Functional Status
|1
|Basti
|27.11.15
|189.00
|113.40
|113.4
|Functional
|2
|Faizabad
|27.11.15
|189.00
|113.40
|113.4
|Functional
|3
|Firozabad
|27.11.15
|189.00
|113.40
|113.4
|Functional
|4
|Shahjahanpur
|27.11.15
|189.00
|113.40
|113.4
|Functional
|5
|Bahraich
|16.08.16
|189.00
|113.40
|113.4
|Functional
Phase – II
|S.No.
|District
|Approval date
|Approved Cost
|Central Share
|Fund released
|Functional Status
|1
|Etah
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|2
|Hardoi
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|3
|Pratapgarh
|15.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|4
|Fatehpur
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|5
|Siddharthnagar (Domariyaganj)
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|6
|Deoria
|18.07.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|7
|Ghazipur
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
|8
|Mirzapur
|25.06.18
|250.00
|150.00
|150
|Functional
Phase – III
|S.No.
|Location
|Approval date
|Approved Cost
|Central Share
|Fund released
|1
|Bijnaur
|27.0919
|322.79
|193.67
|50
|2
|Kushinagar
|27.09.19
|325
|195
|50
|3
|Sultanpur
|18.10.19
|324.98
|194.99
|50
|4
|Gonda
|18.10.19
|325
|195
|50
|5
|Lalitpur
|18.10.19
|325
|195
|50
|6
|Lakhimpur Kheri
|25.11.19
|324.22
|194.53
|50
|7
|Chandauli
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|8
|Bulandshahar
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|9
|Sonbhadra
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|10
|Pilibhit
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|11
|Auraiya
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|12
|Kanpur Dehat
|25.11.19
|323.42
|194.05
|50
|13
|Kaushambi
|25.11.19
|325
|195
|50
|14
|Amethi
|09.03.20
|325
|195
|50
The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in awritten reply in the Rajya Sabha today.