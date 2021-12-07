132 Government Medical Colleges and 77 Private Medical Colleges Approved since 2014

New Delhi :

As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), 132 medical colleges in government sector and 77 medical colleges in private sector have been approved in country by the NMC/MCI since 2014. The numbers of UG seats have increased by 72% from 51,348 before 2014 to 88,120 seats as of date and the numbers of PG seats have increased by 78% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 55,595 seats including DNB and CPS seats.

As informed by the NMC, 21 medical colleges in government sector and 16 medical colleges in private sector have been approved in Uttar Pradesh by the NMC/MCI since 2014. Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals”. Under the scheme, a total of 27 medical colleges have been approved in the State of Uttar Pradesh and 13 medical colleges are functional. The details are at annexure. Further, two new AIIMS have been approved at Raebareli and Gorakhpur.

Annexure-I

Phase – I

Rs. In crores

S.No. District Approval date Approved cost Central Share (60%) Fund released Functional Status 1 Basti 27.11.15 189.00 113.40 113.4 Functional 2 Faizabad 27.11.15 189.00 113.40 113.4 Functional 3 Firozabad 27.11.15 189.00 113.40 113.4 Functional 4 Shahjahanpur 27.11.15 189.00 113.40 113.4 Functional 5 Bahraich 16.08.16 189.00 113.40 113.4 Functional

Phase – II

S.No. District Approval date Approved Cost Central Share Fund released Functional Status 1 Etah 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 2 Hardoi 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 3 Pratapgarh 15.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 4 Fatehpur 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 5 Siddharthnagar (Domariyaganj) 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 6 Deoria 18.07.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 7 Ghazipur 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional 8 Mirzapur 25.06.18 250.00 150.00 150 Functional

Phase – III

S.No. Location Approval date Approved Cost Central Share Fund released 1 Bijnaur 27.0919 322.79 193.67 50 2 Kushinagar 27.09.19 325 195 50 3 Sultanpur 18.10.19 324.98 194.99 50 4 Gonda 18.10.19 325 195 50 5 Lalitpur 18.10.19 325 195 50 6 Lakhimpur Kheri 25.11.19 324.22 194.53 50 7 Chandauli 25.11.19 325 195 50 8 Bulandshahar 25.11.19 325 195 50 9 Sonbhadra 25.11.19 325 195 50 10 Pilibhit 25.11.19 325 195 50 11 Auraiya 25.11.19 325 195 50 12 Kanpur Dehat 25.11.19 323.42 194.05 50 13 Kaushambi 25.11.19 325 195 50 14 Amethi 09.03.20 325 195 50

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in awritten reply in the Rajya Sabha today.