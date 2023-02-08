13,18,192 sellers registered in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations

There are 13,18,192 sellers who have registered themselves in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organisations, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a parliamentary question today.
The state and year-wise details of number of various Government departments, organization and new suppliers registered on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) which enables them to sell on GeM are mentioned in enclosed Annexure.
There is no definition of an active supplier on GeM. Registered suppliers decide to participate in any bid depending on their interest, availability of products and other factors. All the registered sellers have equal opportunity to participate in the marketplace and bids. Successful award of an order is contingent on the requirement given by the buyer and the ability of seller to meet the requirement by offering the most competitive price.
As on 01-02-2023 total 1,01,525 sellers have participated in the Portal from Gujarat, which is about 8.34 % in comparison to the rest of country figure.
The state and year-wise details of number of various Government departments, organisation and new suppliers registered on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) which enables them to sell on GeM portal are as under:
Buyer Details:
|Fiscal Year Wise Buyer Registration
|Fiscal Year
|No. of Primary Users
|No. of Secondary Users
|FY16-17
|2,286
|3,091
|FY17-18
|18,886
|50,459
|FY18-19
|13,975
|33,977
|FY19-20
|10,053
|28,063
|FY20-21
|6,892
|24,669
|FY21-22
|7,607
|22,371
|FY22-23 (till 01.02.23)
|6,560
|15,327
|66,259
|1,77,957
|State/UT wise distribution of Buyers
|State/UT
|No. of Primary Users
|No. of Secondary Users
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|263
|907
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|1,341
|2,359
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|357
|636
|ASSAM
|1,207
|2,431
|BIHAR
|3,628
|5,037
|CHANDIGARH
|598
|2,216
|CHHATTISGARH
|1,463
|4,294
|DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|68
|178
|DAMAN & DIU
|177
|260
|DELHI
|3,268
|21,450
|GOA
|313
|544
|GUJARAT
|4,649
|14,056
|HARYANA
|2,053
|5,142
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|894
|3,907
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|5,240
|8,703
|JHARKHAND
|1,556
|3,991
|KARNATAKA
|2,757
|5,480
|KERALA
|3,671
|5,399
|LADAKH
|26
|133
|LAKSHADWEEP
|20
|43
|MADHYA PRADESH
|5,109
|17,414
|MAHARASHTRA
|6,152
|17,349
|MANIPUR
|279
|424
|MEGHALAYA
|228
|625
|MIZORAM
|126
|179
|NAGALAND
|207
|318
|ODISHA
|2,254
|4,225
|PUDUCHERRY
|214
|672
|PUNJAB
|2,281
|3,744
|RAJASTHAN
|2,708
|7,173
|SIKKIM
|171
|249
|TAMIL NADU
|2,216
|6,926
|TELANGANA
|1,087
|2,776
|TRIPURA
|280
|701
|UTTAR PRADESH
|5,792
|18,996
|UTTARAKHAND
|1,358
|3,044
|WEST BENGAL
|2,248
|5,976
|66,259
|1,77,957
Seller Details:
|Year Wise Details
|Fiscal Year
|Number of new suppliers who have registered themselves on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and completed their profile to enable them to sell on GeM
|FY16-17
|3,251
|FY17-18
|31,686
|FY18-19
|78,647
|FY19-20
|94,496
|FY20-21
|8,42,925
|FY21-22
|1,59,711
|FY22-23 (till 01.02.23)
|1,07,466
|13,18,192
|State wise Details
|State /UT
|Number of suppliers who have registered themselves on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and completed their profile to enable them to sell on GeM
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|2,216
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|54,275
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|1,830
|ASSAM
|20,647
|BIHAR
|35,912
|CHANDIGARH
|5,120
|CHHATTISGARH
|19,255
|DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
|762
|DAMAN AND DIU
|470
|DELHI
|87,841
|GOA
|2,624
|GUJARAT
|1,01,525
|HARYANA
|45,407
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|7,930
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|21,096
|JHARKHAND
|22,882
|KARNATAKA
|61,851
|KERALA
|30,747
|LADAKH
|338
|LAKSHADWEEP
|30
|MADHYA PRADESH
|57,804
|MAHARASHTRA
|2,24,299
|MANIPUR
|7,473
|MEGHALAYA
|1,939
|MIZORAM
|939
|NAGALAND
|2,075
|ODISHA
|28,306
|PUDUCHERRY
|2,608
|PUNJAB
|35,921
|RAJASTHAN
|63,450
|SIKKIM
|347
|TAMIL NADU
|96,155
|TELANGANA
|53,025
|TRIPURA
|5,614
|UTTAR PRADESH
|1,48,122
|UTTARAKHAND
|16,900
|WEST BENGAL
|50,457
|13,18,192