National

13,18,192 sellers registered in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations

By Odisha Diary bureau

There are 13,18,192 sellers who have registered themselves in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organisations, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a parliamentary question today.

The state and year-wise details of number of various Government departments, organization and new suppliers registered on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) which enables them to sell on GeM are mentioned in enclosed Annexure.
There is no definition of an active supplier on GeM. Registered suppliers decide to participate in any bid depending on their interest, availability of products and other factors. All the registered sellers have equal opportunity to participate in the marketplace and bids. Successful award of an order is contingent on the requirement given by the buyer and the ability of seller to meet the requirement by offering the most competitive price.
As on 01-02-2023 total 1,01,525 sellers have participated in the Portal from Gujaratwhich is about 8.34 % in comparison to the rest of country figure.

Annexure

The state and year-wise details of number of various Government departments, organisation and new suppliers registered on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) which enables them to sell on GeM portal are as under:

Buyer Details:

Fiscal Year Wise Buyer Registration
Fiscal Year No. of Primary Users No. of Secondary Users
FY16-17 2,286 3,091
FY17-18 18,886 50,459
FY18-19 13,975 33,977
FY19-20 10,053 28,063
FY20-21 6,892 24,669
FY21-22 7,607 22,371
FY22-23 (till 01.02.23) 6,560 15,327
66,259 1,77,957

 

State/UT wise distribution of Buyers
State/UT No. of Primary Users No. of Secondary Users
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 263 907
ANDHRA PRADESH 1,341 2,359
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 357 636
ASSAM 1,207 2,431
BIHAR 3,628 5,037
CHANDIGARH 598 2,216
CHHATTISGARH 1,463 4,294
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 68 178
DAMAN & DIU 177 260
DELHI 3,268 21,450
GOA 313 544
GUJARAT 4,649 14,056
HARYANA 2,053 5,142
HIMACHAL PRADESH 894 3,907
JAMMU & KASHMIR 5,240 8,703
JHARKHAND 1,556 3,991
KARNATAKA 2,757 5,480
KERALA 3,671 5,399
LADAKH 26 133
LAKSHADWEEP 20 43
MADHYA PRADESH 5,109 17,414
MAHARASHTRA 6,152 17,349
MANIPUR 279 424
MEGHALAYA 228 625
MIZORAM 126 179
NAGALAND 207 318
ODISHA 2,254 4,225
PUDUCHERRY 214 672
PUNJAB 2,281 3,744
RAJASTHAN 2,708 7,173
SIKKIM 171 249
TAMIL NADU 2,216 6,926
TELANGANA 1,087 2,776
TRIPURA 280 701
UTTAR PRADESH 5,792 18,996
UTTARAKHAND 1,358 3,044
WEST BENGAL 2,248 5,976
66,259 1,77,957

 

Seller Details:

There are 13,18,192 sellers who have registered themselves in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organisations. Details are as under –

Year Wise Details  
Fiscal Year Number of new suppliers who have registered themselves on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and completed their profile to enable them to sell on GeM  
FY16-17 3,251  
FY17-18 31,686  
FY18-19 78,647  
FY19-20 94,496  
FY20-21 8,42,925  
FY21-22 1,59,711  
FY22-23 (till 01.02.23) 1,07,466  
13,18,192  
 
State wise Details
State /UT Number of suppliers who have registered themselves on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and completed their profile to enable them to sell on GeM
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 2,216
ANDHRA PRADESH 54,275
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1,830
ASSAM 20,647
BIHAR 35,912
CHANDIGARH 5,120
CHHATTISGARH 19,255
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI 762
DAMAN AND DIU 470
DELHI 87,841
GOA 2,624
GUJARAT 1,01,525
HARYANA 45,407
HIMACHAL PRADESH 7,930
JAMMU & KASHMIR 21,096
JHARKHAND 22,882
KARNATAKA 61,851
KERALA 30,747
LADAKH 338
LAKSHADWEEP 30
MADHYA PRADESH 57,804
MAHARASHTRA 2,24,299
MANIPUR 7,473
MEGHALAYA 1,939
MIZORAM 939
NAGALAND 2,075
ODISHA 28,306
PUDUCHERRY 2,608
PUNJAB 35,921
RAJASTHAN 63,450
SIKKIM 347
TAMIL NADU 96,155
TELANGANA 53,025
TRIPURA 5,614
UTTAR PRADESH 1,48,122
UTTARAKHAND 16,900
WEST BENGAL 50,457
13,18,192
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.