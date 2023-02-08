13,18,192 sellers registered in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations

There are 13,18,192 sellers who have registered themselves in the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organisations, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a parliamentary question today.

There is no definition of an active supplier on GeM. Registered suppliers decide to participate in any bid depending on their interest, availability of products and other factors. All the registered sellers have equal opportunity to participate in the marketplace and bids. Successful award of an order is contingent on the requirement given by the buyer and the ability of seller to meet the requirement by offering the most competitive price.

As on 01-02-2023 total 1,01,525 sellers have participated in the Portal from Gujarat, which is about 8.34 % in comparison to the rest of country figure.

Annexure

The state and year-wise details of number of various Government departments, organisation and new suppliers registered on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) which enables them to sell on GeM portal are as under:

Buyer Details :

Fiscal Year Wise Buyer Registration Fiscal Year No. of Primary Users No. of Secondary Users FY16-17 2,286 3,091 FY17-18 18,886 50,459 FY18-19 13,975 33,977 FY19-20 10,053 28,063 FY20-21 6,892 24,669 FY21-22 7,607 22,371 FY22-23 (till 01.02.23) 6,560 15,327 66,259 1,77,957

State/UT wise distribution of Buyers State/UT No. of Primary Users No. of Secondary Users ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 263 907 ANDHRA PRADESH 1,341 2,359 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 357 636 ASSAM 1,207 2,431 BIHAR 3,628 5,037 CHANDIGARH 598 2,216 CHHATTISGARH 1,463 4,294 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 68 178 DAMAN & DIU 177 260 DELHI 3,268 21,450 GOA 313 544 GUJARAT 4,649 14,056 HARYANA 2,053 5,142 HIMACHAL PRADESH 894 3,907 JAMMU & KASHMIR 5,240 8,703 JHARKHAND 1,556 3,991 KARNATAKA 2,757 5,480 KERALA 3,671 5,399 LADAKH 26 133 LAKSHADWEEP 20 43 MADHYA PRADESH 5,109 17,414 MAHARASHTRA 6,152 17,349 MANIPUR 279 424 MEGHALAYA 228 625 MIZORAM 126 179 NAGALAND 207 318 ODISHA 2,254 4,225 PUDUCHERRY 214 672 PUNJAB 2,281 3,744 RAJASTHAN 2,708 7,173 SIKKIM 171 249 TAMIL NADU 2,216 6,926 TELANGANA 1,087 2,776 TRIPURA 280 701 UTTAR PRADESH 5,792 18,996 UTTARAKHAND 1,358 3,044 WEST BENGAL 2,248 5,976 66,259 1,77,957

Seller Details:

