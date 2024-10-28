1,300 Ambulances at Risk: Odisha’s ‘108 Ambulance’ Workers Demand Action

At least 1,300 ambulances in Odisha may cease operations starting November 1 due to a state-wide strike by the 108 Ambulance Workers’ Association, representing around 5,800 workers. They demand the reinstatement of 200 leaders who were reportedly fired by EMRI Green Health Services (formerly GVK EMRI), which holds the tender for the state’s 108 emergency services.

The company hired approximately 6,000 employees, deducting Rs 590 from their salaries. The dismissed leaders were chosen to advocate for workers’ rights and address discrimination. Sriramchandra Acharya, the association’s secretary, accused the company of intentionally firing these leaders.

As part of their protest, workers plan to turn off their GPS devices and continue providing off-road services on October 30. If their demands remain unmet, they will escalate to a full cease-work action.

In addition, off-duty employees intend to meet district collectors and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) across 30 districts to submit memorandums detailing their grievances. The association has warned that if their concerns are not addressed, the strike will proceed as planned, severely impacting emergency medical services across the state.