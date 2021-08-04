13 plants under SATAT have initiated supply of CBG

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that as on 22.7.2021, supply of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) initiated from 13 CBG plants under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative. So far Oil and Gas Marketing Companies participating in SATAT have procured about 1957 ton CBG from entrepreneurs.

Under SATAT initiative Oil and Gas Marketing Companies are continuing to invite Expression of Interest from potential entrepreneurs for production and supply of CBG.