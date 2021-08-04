128 lakh passengers travelled under the mission till 24 July, 2021

New Delhi : The Vande Bharat Mission commenced on 07.05.2020 and has continued ever since. Till 24.07.2021, more than 88,000 inbound flights have been operated and over 71 lakh passengers have returned to India from more than 100 countries. In the same period, more than 87,600 outbound flights have been operated and over 57 lakh passengers have travelled from India to foreign countries.

The flights under the Vande Bharat Mission are operated under strict compliance of the health related protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the procedures laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In addition, applicable guidelines/ instructions of the foreign country to/from which the flights are being operated, are also adhered to.

This information was given by General (Retd.) Dr.V.K. Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a written reply to Dr.Sasmit Patrain Rajya Sabha today.