128 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat procured in Punjab despite corona virus challenge

Chandigarh: The State of Punjab guided by the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh bravely faced the challenge posed by the corona virus and saw 128 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat being procured till the end of procurement season on 31st May, 2020 which began on 15th April.

Disclosing this here today, the Chairman, Punjab Mandi Board Mr. Lal Singh said that the adequate arrangements ensure that the farmers didn’t face any hurdle in selling their crop. He also said that the biggest challenge was to ensure the safety of the farmers and the officials engaged in the procurement process. For this purpose, large blocks of 30×30 feet were made in the mandis in order to enable the farmers to unload their crop. Furthermore, 34,000 litres of sanitizer was provided for enabling the farmers to sanitize their hands. In all the main yards and sub yards, water tank of 500 litres capacity and 1300 pedalled wash basins were installed. Not only this, but 12 lakh litre sodium hypochlorite was also used to disinfect the mandis.

The Chairman also divulged that in order to decongestion the space to minimize the spread of corona virus, this time 4000 mandis were established throughout the State and the shellers were also designated as the temporary procurement centres. With a view to avoid overcrowding in the mandis, approximately 18 lakh passes were issued by the mandi board to the farmers through the arhtiyas. The mandi board also set up a control room at the headoffice of the board for resolving the problems of the farmers and the arhtiyas.

Lauding the valuable services rendered by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab Police, Guardians of Governance and the employees of the sewa kendras, The Chairman disclosed that these employees were provided with 1.50 lakh regular masks and 10,000 n-95 masks. Apart from this, the 3195 G.O.Gs were deployed at the 1683 mandis this time to oversee the procurement process. He further said that all the officers of the madi board and the employees of 154 market committees besides 5600 field staff also deserve appreciation for completing this huge task successfully.

It is important to mention that the Pungrain procured 3719423 LMT, Markfed procured 2991126 LMT, Punsup2702035 LMT, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 1858509 LMT, FCI 1415900 LMT while the private progressive purchase stood at58137 LMT. The total lifting has been done to the tune of 99 percent.

The Secretary, Mandi Board Mr. Ravi Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

