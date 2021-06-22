Odisha: Nayagarh District Reports 112 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Nayagarh District Reports 112 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2,957 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 21st June
New Positive Cases: 2957
In quarantine: 1698
Local contacts: 1259
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 110
- Balasore: 247
- Bargarh: 41
- Bhadrak: 192
- Balangir: 37
- Boudh: 47
- Cuttack: 272
- Deogarh: 10
- Dhenkanal: 42
- Gajapati: 24
- Ganjam: 18
- Jagatsinghpur: 103
- Jajpur: 260
- Jharsuguda: 3
- Kalahandi: 38
- Kandhamal: 51
- Kendrapada: 116
- Keonjhar: 57
- Khurda: 408
- Koraput: 60
- Malkangiri: 56
- Mayurbhanj: 135
- Nawarangpur: 45
- Nayagarh: 112
- Nuapada: 10
- Puri: 219
- Rayagada: 63
- Sambalpur: 28
- Sonepur: 25
- Sundargarh: 58
- State Pool: 70
New recovery: 4587
Cumulative tested: 13217807
Positive: 883490
Recovered: 844801
Active cases: 34965