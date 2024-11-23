126th birth anniversary of Martyr Laxman Nayak observed in Rayagada

Report by Dr Badal Tah, Rayagada: On the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and revolutionary tribal freedom fighter Martyr Laxman Nayak, a district level program was held near the statue of Laxman Nayak at local Shastri Nagar under the patronage of Rayagada District Administration and District Information and Public Relations Department. Ms. Saraswati Majhi, Chairperson of Rayagada Zilla Parishad attended the program as the chief guest and paid tribute to Laxman Naik by offering floral wreaths. MLA Appalaswami Kadraka opened the Mini Marathon organized by Laxman Nayak Youth Association. Among others, Additional District Magistrate Bhaskar Raita, Chief Development Officer Zilla Parishad, Nihar Ranjan Kahanr, Project Director, Watershed Mission, Dr. Dayanidhi Bagh, District Sports Officer Sheikh Alenur, District Social Security Officer Srikant Panigarahi, Sr Journalist Bommali Kanta Rao, Additional District Education Officer, Bhajan Lal Majhi, Block Education Officer, Sudipta Das participated in the ocassion.

Senior Journalist Dr Badal kumar Tah, Chief Speaker, suggested the district administration to supply Laxmana Nayak’s photos to each and every school in the district, conduct exposure trips and excursions to Nayak’s birth place Tentuligumma and Mathili, where police fired incessantly on innocent freedom fighters, who tried to establish Triranga flag in the said police station killing more than forty people and injuring more than 200. Digital modes like internet and Android should be used by the college students to explore about Martyr Nayak. More and more institutions and establishments, both private and government, should be established in his name as that of Bhagawan Birsa Munda.

Senior Citizen and former Joint Director, Information and Public Relations Department also spoke in the commemoration. Lawyer Sunil Kumar Kar, Ormas Deputy CEO, Manoj Patra, PM Finance, Rashmikant Parida, Students and teachers of Shastri Nagar Upper Primary School and RSEWC High School including Bamsef workers, Dora Kandagri of Shaheed Laxman Nayak Youth Association and other young women and girls were present and paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Veer Laxman Nayak. Deputy Director and District Information and Public Relations Officer Basant Kumar Pradhan moderated the entire event and thanked everyone present. The guests distributed prizes to the talented contestants in the essay competition held on the occasion of the anniversary. Similarly, the birth anniversary of Martyr Laxman Nayak was also celebrated on behalf of Sahid Laxman Nayak Youth Association through a marathon and distribution of seals and financial incentives to winners.