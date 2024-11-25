125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Mahtab Celebrated; Three-day Media Mahakumbh concludes on a high note  

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab was a maker of modern Odisha. “All the institutions that we come across today, be it Orissa High Court, Utkal University, State Museum, Lalit Kala Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, Hirakud Dam etc. have an imprint of Dr. Mahtab,” said noted anthropologist and Chairman of the National Monuments Authority Prof. Kishor Kumar Basa here on Sunday.

Speaking at the three-day National Media Conclave-2024 which commemorates the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Mahtab, Prof. Basa said, “As a statesman, he was trying to find the linkage between local to global. His column ‘Gaon Majlis’ in Prajatantra is a brilliant example of local to global and development journalism. Dr. Mahtab’s influence was truly pan-India.”

Eminent writer and Convener of Advisory Board of Odia Division at Kendra Sahitya Akademi Dr. Gourahari Das described Dr. Mahtab as a Sabyasachi, a Trilochana (three-eyed) of Indian political lexicon. Dr. Mahtab was a path breaker in India’s political history. He was a statesman par excellence. He will always be remembered for his contribution to journalism, history and creative literature, he added.

Stating that Dr. Mahtab used to think about the next century, former Professor of Political Science, Utkal University Prof. Surya Narayan Misra said in the era of artificial intelligence, Dr. Mahtab should be remembered for his natural Intelligence. He remembered how Dr. Mahtab’s contribution in the amalgamation of princely States with the rest of Odisha. “In fact, it was Dr. Mahtab who led the way of accession of princely States with India,” he said.

“Dr. Mahtab knew about the pulse of the people and he has an immense societal connect. Had he not been born, we wouldn’t have the present-day Odisha,” he stressed.

Eminent historian and former professor of Utkal University Prof. Soma Chand said Dr. Mahtab, who was an astute statesman was a pre-eminent historiographer. “Dr. Mahtab’s contribution to the history of Odisha is immense. The entire freedom movement of Odisha was published in five volumes titled ‘History of Freedom Movement in Odisha’ under his editorship. During his three-year long imprisonment in Ahmednagar Fort, he wrote the history of Odisha. In fact, Dr. Mahtab was the first to orientalise the history of Odisha,” she said.

Describing Mahtab as a pivotal figure in Odisha’s historical narrative of the 20th century, Professor of Bhima Bhoi Chair at Utkal University of Culture Prof. Nishamani Kar said, “He was a polymath who had multi-faceted contributions to politics, literature, journalism and socio-economic dynamics of the State. His unique leadership traits, his dedication to societal development and his significant role to Indian independence movement would always be remembered. He is the symbol of Odia Asmita and the true architect of modern Odisha.”

Closing Ceremony

Delivering the valedictory address in the closing ceremony on Monday, Member of Press Council of India (PCI) and former Professor at Banaras Hindu University Prof. Baldev Raj Gupta said times have changed. “Now we have reached in the era of Artificial Intelligence. But nothing can replace the human touch. Human intelligence is the paramount for journalism and mass communication. Dr. Mahtab’s writings and teachings must be revisited to carry forward fearless and meaningful journalism,” he said.

In the closing ceremony, six organizations were honoured with 8th NMC Awrads-2024 for their outstanding contribution to different fields. While Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO), Nitte Deemed to be University, Mangaluru bagged the Best Journalism & Mass Communication Institute for 2023-24, Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) won the Best Media School for Excellent Student Media Outlet (House Journal).

Similarly, NTPC Limited at Bhubaneswar received the award in Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing CSR category while REC Limited, NMDC Ltd. and Damodar Valley Corporation bagged the awards in Best Corporate Film, Best Public Sector Organisation Implementing PR and Best Communication Campaign by Public Sector Organisation categories respectively.

Six scholars also received the best paper presentation certificates for their research work. This year’s theme of the conference was ‘Media in AI Era’ where senior academicians and journalists debated on different issues pertaining to the theme in six plenary sessions during the three days, said Chairman of 8th NMC and Director of Institute of Media Studies, Utkal University Prof. Upendra Padhi.

Senior Professor at Manipal Institute of Communication Prof. BP Sanjay gave the closing remarks. Among others, former Vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh, Professor at School of Communication Studies, Panjab University Prof. Archana R Singh and Professor of Communication at Pandit Deendayal Energy University Prof. Pradeep Mallik also spoke in the closing ceremony. Organissing Secretary of the Conclave and Assistant Professor Manoranjan Panda offered the vote of thanks.