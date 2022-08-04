122.69 lakh houses sanctioned under the ‘Housing for All’ Mission period till 31 March 2022

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.

Against the sanctioned houses, 102.23 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.50 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries.

Under PMAY-U, during the last four years and current year, a total of 89,90,838 houses have been sanctioned, 78,92,361 have been grounded for construction, 54,08,086 have been completed and 48,66,306 have been allotted/occupied by beneficiaries.

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance released and utilised during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-I.

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance and State share approved during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of number of projects along with houses which are presently under construction under PMAY-U are at Annexure-III.

Completion of projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the Scheme. Out of the total 122.69 lakh sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years. States/ UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per Detailed Project Reports.

Annexure I

State/UT-wise details of Central Assistance released and utilized during each of the last four years and current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U

Sl. No. State/UT Central Assistance Released (₹ in Cr.) Central Assistance Utilised (₹ in Cr.)* 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 1 A&N Island (UT) 0.05 0.17 0.46 1.06 – 0.05 – 0.46 1.06 – 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,465 919 2,419 2,475 1,664 2,569 1,566 3,166 3,991 – 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 21 8.57 28 – 21 0.65 7.53 56 – 4 Assam 15 494 126 180 – 8 245 660 131 74 5 Bihar 505 528 572 93 – 84 206 1,095 566 190 6 Chandigarh (UT) 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45 – 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45 – 7 Chhattisgarh 419 725 690 381 – 101 742 1,108 611 – 8 UT of DNH & DD 28 36 46 26 – 24 33 46 45 – 9 Delhi (NCR) 230 144 145 45 – 230 144 145 45 – 10 Goa 9.35 10 37 9.17 – 8.99 10 37 9.19 – 11 Gujarat 3,487 2,254 3,242 4,193 – 2,973 2,225 3,700 4,470 617 12 Haryana 369 248 290 173 – 191 187 295 329 – 13 Himachal Pradesh 25 30 33 46 – 5.37 20 51 56 12 14 J&K (UT) 34 100 132 44 – 4.76 87 35 123 – 15 Jharkhand 419 331 535 260 – 617 528 421 226 65 16 Karnataka 729 702 1,142 530 – 798 713 2,096 1,084 – 17 Kerala 661 266 174 372 13 207 275 210 780 – 18 Ladakh (UT) 1.79 – 0.43 4.46 – 0.49 – 0.43 7.35 – 19 Lakshadweep (UT) – – – – – – – – – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 2,723 1,045 2,412 1,978 432 1,159 1,297 5,375 3,181 280 21 Maharashtra 2,863 2,405 3,943 3,358 – 2,603 2,344 3,606 3,425 – 22 Manipur 12 65 100 0.13 – 1.22 0.10 184 4.61 303 23 Meghalaya 0.99 0.64 1.30 17 – 0.99 4.40 1.20 11 5.17 24 Mizoram 34 7.89 72 14 – 5.74 74 31 14 – 25 Nagaland 65 14 106 34 – 1.44 15 8.19 128 – 26 Odisha 411 321 387 328 – 499 327 427 284 – 27 Puducherry (UT) 15 51 37 17 – 8.66 33 73 11 – 28 Punjab 182 188 507 253 – 148 188 432 401 – 29 Rajasthan 398 601 789 996 – 454 557 882 724 125 30 Sikkim 1.80 0.38 1.57 1.35 – 0.18 0.38 1.57 1.35 – 31 Tamil Nadu 1,409 1,942 1,627 1,570 – 483 2,841 2,478 2,227 353 32 Telangana 342 385 777 298 – 1,378 409 838 298 – 33 Tripura 151 166 234 62 – 437 159 29 291 144 34 Uttar Pradesh 4,626 4,046 4,913 3,943 – 1,790 6,381 4,811 4,170 1,039 35 Uttarakhand 80 80 161 89 – 71 159 111 109 14 36 West Bengal 1,294 931 1,607 421 – 1,547 1,025 1,272 1,410 270 Grand Total :- 25,019 19,068 27,276 22,243 2,110 18,435 22,802 33,641 29,229 3,486

* Includes funds utilized against Central Assistance released preceding years of last three years and current year

Annexure II

State/UT – wise details of Central Assistance and State Share approved during each of the last four years and current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U

Sl. No. State/UT Central Assistance Approved (₹ in Cr.) State Share (₹ in Cr.) 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 A&N Island (UT) 0.05 – 5.39 0.03 – – – – 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,293 8,555 8,104 6,759 823 3,483 – 813 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.35 14 0.62 39 – – – – 4 Assam 45 784 309 541 12 258 88 180 5 Bihar 1,490 782 662 215 474 230 175 40 6 Chandigarh (UT) 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45 – – – – 7 Chhattisgarh 1,258 536 578 931 1,011 231 202 381 8 UT of DNH & DD 35 33 46 26 8.77 – – – 9 Delhi (NCR) 230 144 145 45 – – – – 10 Goa 8.99 10 37 9.17 – – – – 11 Gujarat 4,448 3,115 3,301 4,321 1,221 1,187 638 821 12 Haryana 1,152 188 290 176 616 0.87 – 2.38 13 Himachal Pradesh 5.37 24 46 50 – 1.49 6.14 9.10 14 J&K (UT) 225 163 25 199 24 16 – 21 15 Jharkhand 228 518 258 975 102 203 73 463 16 Karnataka 2,677 1,264 949 1,022 2,273 84 84 652 17 Kerala 522 185 325 547 204 15 75 155 18 Ladakh (UT) 1.90 3.56 0.43 0.01 0.16 0.40 – – 19 Lakshadweep (UT) – – – – – – – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 3,552 1,756 1,290 3,437 2,026 818 251 1,709 21 Maharashtra 8,860 4,849 4,621 5,581 4,772 1,670 995 1,533 22 Manipur 218 0.10 173 90 – – – – 23 Meghalaya 22 37 1.20 0.05 – – – – 24 Mizoram 5.74 7.89 149 14 – – – – 25 Nagaland 171 92 60 0.07 – – – – 26 Odisha 737 190 332 1,115 236 55 77 1,810 27 Puducherry (UT) 56 33 47 27 29 27 20 26 28 Punjab 199 608 296 236 7.22 66 – – 29 Rajasthan 817 671 808 777 – – – – 30 Sikkim 0.18 0.38 1.57 1.35 – – – – 31 Tamil Nadu 2,266 1,889 1,651 1,478 4,049 1,484 1,864 1,433 32 Telangana 342 385 1,007 383 – – 800 286 33 Tripura 107 73 197 165 11 98 19 18 34 Uttar Pradesh 10,543 5,453 4,074 2,376 6,482 3,203 2,051 1,204 35 Uttarakhand 233 141 132 340 106 20 6.93 167 36 West Bengal 2,115 1,164 2,167 2,666 2,553 1,160 2,215 3,180 Grand Total :- 44,870 33,676.52 32,096.49 34,545.65 27,041.22 14,307.85 9,642.00 14,903.74

Note : Under the mission houses were sanctioned till 31st March 2022 therefor no Central Assistance sanctioned during the Current FY (2022- 23)