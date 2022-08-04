National

122.69 lakh houses sanctioned under the ‘Housing for All’ Mission period till 31 March 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.

Against the sanctioned houses, 102.23 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.50 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries.

Under PMAY-U, during the last four years and current year, a total of 89,90,838 houses have been sanctioned, 78,92,361 have been grounded for construction, 54,08,086 have been completed and 48,66,306 have been allotted/occupied by beneficiaries.

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance released and utilised during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-I.

State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance and State share approved during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of number of projects along with houses which are presently under construction under PMAY-U are at Annexure-III.

Completion of projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the Scheme. Out of the total 122.69 lakh sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years. States/ UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per Detailed Project Reports.

Annexure I

State/UT-wise details of Central Assistance released and utilized during each of the last  four years and   current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U

 

Sl. No.

  

State/UT

 Central Assistance Released (₹ in Cr.) Central Assistance Utilised (₹ in Cr.)*
2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
1 A&N Island (UT) 0.05 0.17 0.46 1.06 0.05 0.46 1.06
2 Andhra Pradesh 3,465 919 2,419 2,475 1,664 2,569 1,566 3,166 3,991
3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 21 8.57 28 21 0.65 7.53 56
4 Assam 15 494 126 180 8 245 660 131 74
5 Bihar 505 528 572 93 84 206 1,095 566 190
6 Chandigarh (UT) 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45
7 Chhattisgarh 419 725 690 381 101 742 1,108 611
8 UT of DNH & DD 28 36 46 26 24 33 46 45
9 Delhi (NCR) 230 144 145 45 230 144 145 45
10 Goa 9.35 10 37 9.17 8.99 10 37 9.19
11 Gujarat 3,487 2,254 3,242 4,193 2,973 2,225 3,700 4,470 617
12 Haryana 369 248 290 173 191 187 295 329
13 Himachal Pradesh 25 30 33 46 5.37 20 51 56 12
14 J&K (UT) 34 100 132 44 4.76 87 35 123
15 Jharkhand 419 331 535 260 617 528 421 226 65
16 Karnataka 729 702 1,142 530 798 713 2,096 1,084
17 Kerala 661 266 174 372 13 207 275 210 780
18 Ladakh (UT) 1.79 0.43 4.46 0.49 0.43 7.35
19 Lakshadweep (UT)
20 Madhya Pradesh 2,723 1,045 2,412 1,978 432 1,159 1,297 5,375 3,181 280
21 Maharashtra 2,863 2,405 3,943 3,358 2,603 2,344 3,606 3,425
22 Manipur 12 65 100 0.13 1.22 0.10 184 4.61 303
23 Meghalaya 0.99 0.64 1.30 17 0.99 4.40 1.20 11 5.17
24 Mizoram 34 7.89 72 14 5.74 74 31 14
25 Nagaland 65 14 106 34 1.44 15 8.19 128
26 Odisha 411 321 387 328 499 327 427 284
27 Puducherry (UT) 15 51 37 17 8.66 33 73 11
28 Punjab 182 188 507 253 148 188 432 401
29 Rajasthan 398 601 789 996 454 557 882 724 125
30 Sikkim 1.80 0.38 1.57 1.35 0.18 0.38 1.57 1.35
31 Tamil Nadu 1,409 1,942 1,627 1,570 483 2,841 2,478 2,227 353
32 Telangana 342 385 777 298 1,378 409 838 298
33 Tripura 151 166 234 62 437 159 29 291 144
34 Uttar Pradesh 4,626 4,046 4,913 3,943 1,790 6,381 4,811 4,170 1,039
35 Uttarakhand 80 80 161 89 71 159 111 109 14
36 West Bengal 1,294 931 1,607 421 1,547 1,025 1,272 1,410 270
Grand Total :- 25,019 19,068 27,276 22,243 2,110 18,435 22,802 33,641 29,229 3,486

Includes funds utilized against Central Assistance released preceding years of last three years and current year

Annexure II

State/UT – wise details of Central Assistance and State Share approved during each of the last    four years and current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U

Sl.

No.

  

State/UT

 Central Assistance Approved (₹ in Cr.) State Share (₹ in Cr.)
2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22
1 A&N Island (UT) 0.05 5.39 0.03
2 Andhra Pradesh 2,293 8,555 8,104 6,759 823 3,483 813
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2.35 14 0.62 39
4 Assam 45 784 309 541 12 258 88 180
5 Bihar 1,490 782 662 215 474 230 175 40
6 Chandigarh (UT) 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45
7 Chhattisgarh 1,258 536 578 931 1,011 231 202 381
8 UT of DNH & DD 35 33 46 26 8.77
9 Delhi (NCR) 230 144 145 45
10 Goa 8.99 10 37 9.17
11 Gujarat 4,448 3,115 3,301 4,321 1,221 1,187 638 821
12 Haryana 1,152 188 290 176 616 0.87 2.38
13 Himachal Pradesh 5.37 24 46 50 1.49 6.14 9.10
14 J&K (UT) 225 163 25 199 24 16 21
15 Jharkhand 228 518 258 975 102 203 73 463
16 Karnataka 2,677 1,264 949 1,022 2,273 84 84 652
17 Kerala 522 185 325 547 204 15 75 155
18 Ladakh (UT) 1.90 3.56 0.43 0.01 0.16 0.40
19 Lakshadweep (UT)
20 Madhya Pradesh 3,552 1,756 1,290 3,437 2,026 818 251 1,709
21 Maharashtra 8,860 4,849 4,621 5,581 4,772 1,670 995 1,533
22 Manipur 218 0.10 173 90
23 Meghalaya 22 37 1.20 0.05
24 Mizoram 5.74 7.89 149 14
25 Nagaland 171 92 60 0.07
26 Odisha 737 190 332 1,115 236 55 77 1,810
27 Puducherry (UT) 56 33 47 27 29 27 20 26
28 Punjab 199 608 296 236 7.22 66
29 Rajasthan 817 671 808 777
30 Sikkim 0.18 0.38 1.57 1.35
31 Tamil Nadu 2,266 1,889 1,651 1,478 4,049 1,484 1,864 1,433
32 Telangana 342 385 1,007 383 800 286
33 Tripura 107 73 197 165 11 98 19 18
34 Uttar Pradesh 10,543 5,453 4,074 2,376 6,482 3,203 2,051 1,204
35 Uttarakhand 233 141 132 340 106 20 6.93 167
36 West Bengal 2,115 1,164 2,167 2,666 2,553 1,160 2,215 3,180
Grand Total :- 44,870 33,676.52 32,096.49 34,545.65 27,041.22 14,307.85 9,642.00 14,903.74

Note : Under the mission houses were sanctioned till 31st March 2022 therefor no Central Assistance sanctioned during the Current FY (2022- 23)

 

 

Annexure III
State/UT – wise details of number of projects along with houses which are presently under construction under PMAY-U
Sl. No. State/UT No of Projects Number of Houses Under Construction
1 A&N Island (UT)                         2                         332
2 Andhra Pradesh                 1,126              13,11,402
3 Arunachal Pradesh                       58                     4,731
4 Assam                     427                   99,381
5 Bihar                     503                2,11,540
6 Chandigarh (UT)                        –                            –
7 Chhattisgarh                 1,637                1,04,997
8 UT of DNH & DD                         8                     2,419
9 Delhi (NCR)                        –                            –
10 Goa                         1                             2
11 Gujarat                 1,447                1,38,527
12 Haryana                     412                   34,568
13 Himachal Pradesh                     270                     4,925
14 J&K (UT)                     393                   32,324
15 Jharkhand                     331                   95,960
16 Karnataka                 2,351                3,18,711
17 Kerala                     556                   25,348
18 Ladakh (UT)                         8                         477
19 Lakshadweep (UT)                        –                            –
20 Madhya Pradesh                 1,671                3,29,186
21 Maharashtra                 1,005                2,29,659
22 Manipur                       44                   36,436
23 Meghalaya                       35                     2,710
24 Mizoram                       49                   28,854
25 Nagaland                       72                   24,578
26 Odisha                     816                   52,915
27 Puducherry (UT)                       45                     8,749
28 Punjab                     821                   45,433
29 Rajasthan                     289                   32,196
30 Sikkim                       10                         383
31 Tamil Nadu                 3,741                1,70,538
32 Telangana                     116                   25,468
33 Tripura                     109                   19,905
34 Uttar Pradesh                 4,061                4,03,630
35 Uttarakhand                     194                   14,796
36 West Bengal                     453                2,01,923
Grand Total :-               23,061              40,13,003

 

