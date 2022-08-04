122.69 lakh houses sanctioned under the ‘Housing for All’ Mission period till 31 March 2022

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) – ‘Housing for All’ Mission, since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022.
Against the sanctioned houses, 102.23 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.50 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries.
Under PMAY-U, during the last four years and current year, a total of 89,90,838 houses have been sanctioned, 78,92,361 have been grounded for construction, 54,08,086 have been completed and 48,66,306 have been allotted/occupied by beneficiaries.
State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance released and utilised during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-I.
State/UT-wise and year-wise details of Central assistance and State share approved during last four years and current year (FY 2018- 2023) under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.
State/UT-wise details of number of projects along with houses which are presently under construction under PMAY-U are at Annexure-III.
Completion of projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the Scheme. Out of the total 122.69 lakh sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years. States/ UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per Detailed Project Reports.
Annexure I
State/UT-wise details of Central Assistance released and utilized during each of the last four years and current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U
|
Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|Central Assistance Released (₹ in Cr.)
|Central Assistance Utilised (₹ in Cr.)*
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|1
|A&N Island (UT)
|0.05
|0.17
|0.46
|1.06
|–
|0.05
|–
|0.46
|1.06
|–
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,465
|919
|2,419
|2,475
|1,664
|2,569
|1,566
|3,166
|3,991
|–
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11
|21
|8.57
|28
|–
|21
|0.65
|7.53
|56
|–
|4
|Assam
|15
|494
|126
|180
|–
|8
|245
|660
|131
|74
|5
|Bihar
|505
|528
|572
|93
|–
|84
|206
|1,095
|566
|190
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|3.42
|8.24
|9.18
|3.45
|–
|3.42
|8.24
|9.18
|3.45
|–
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|419
|725
|690
|381
|–
|101
|742
|1,108
|611
|–
|8
|UT of DNH & DD
|28
|36
|46
|26
|–
|24
|33
|46
|45
|–
|9
|Delhi (NCR)
|230
|144
|145
|45
|–
|230
|144
|145
|45
|–
|10
|Goa
|9.35
|10
|37
|9.17
|–
|8.99
|10
|37
|9.19
|–
|11
|Gujarat
|3,487
|2,254
|3,242
|4,193
|–
|2,973
|2,225
|3,700
|4,470
|617
|12
|Haryana
|369
|248
|290
|173
|–
|191
|187
|295
|329
|–
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|25
|30
|33
|46
|–
|5.37
|20
|51
|56
|12
|14
|J&K (UT)
|34
|100
|132
|44
|–
|4.76
|87
|35
|123
|–
|15
|Jharkhand
|419
|331
|535
|260
|–
|617
|528
|421
|226
|65
|16
|Karnataka
|729
|702
|1,142
|530
|–
|798
|713
|2,096
|1,084
|–
|17
|Kerala
|661
|266
|174
|372
|13
|207
|275
|210
|780
|–
|18
|Ladakh (UT)
|1.79
|–
|0.43
|4.46
|–
|0.49
|–
|0.43
|7.35
|–
|19
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,723
|1,045
|2,412
|1,978
|432
|1,159
|1,297
|5,375
|3,181
|280
|21
|Maharashtra
|2,863
|2,405
|3,943
|3,358
|–
|2,603
|2,344
|3,606
|3,425
|–
|22
|Manipur
|12
|65
|100
|0.13
|–
|1.22
|0.10
|184
|4.61
|303
|23
|Meghalaya
|0.99
|0.64
|1.30
|17
|–
|0.99
|4.40
|1.20
|11
|5.17
|24
|Mizoram
|34
|7.89
|72
|14
|–
|5.74
|74
|31
|14
|–
|25
|Nagaland
|65
|14
|106
|34
|–
|1.44
|15
|8.19
|128
|–
|26
|Odisha
|411
|321
|387
|328
|–
|499
|327
|427
|284
|–
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|15
|51
|37
|17
|–
|8.66
|33
|73
|11
|–
|28
|Punjab
|182
|188
|507
|253
|–
|148
|188
|432
|401
|–
|29
|Rajasthan
|398
|601
|789
|996
|–
|454
|557
|882
|724
|125
|30
|Sikkim
|1.80
|0.38
|1.57
|1.35
|–
|0.18
|0.38
|1.57
|1.35
|–
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1,409
|1,942
|1,627
|1,570
|–
|483
|2,841
|2,478
|2,227
|353
|32
|Telangana
|342
|385
|777
|298
|–
|1,378
|409
|838
|298
|–
|33
|Tripura
|151
|166
|234
|62
|–
|437
|159
|29
|291
|144
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,626
|4,046
|4,913
|3,943
|–
|1,790
|6,381
|4,811
|4,170
|1,039
|35
|Uttarakhand
|80
|80
|161
|89
|–
|71
|159
|111
|109
|14
|36
|West Bengal
|1,294
|931
|1,607
|421
|–
|1,547
|1,025
|1,272
|1,410
|270
|Grand Total :-
|25,019
|19,068
|27,276
|22,243
|2,110
|18,435
|22,802
|33,641
|29,229
|3,486
* Includes funds utilized against Central Assistance released preceding years of last three years and current year
Annexure II
State/UT – wise details of Central Assistance and State Share approved during each of the last four years and current year (FY 2018-2023) under PMAY-U
|Sl.
No.
|
State/UT
|Central Assistance Approved (₹ in Cr.)
|State Share (₹ in Cr.)
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|1
|A&N Island (UT)
|0.05
|–
|5.39
|0.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,293
|8,555
|8,104
|6,759
|823
|3,483
|–
|813
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2.35
|14
|0.62
|39
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|Assam
|45
|784
|309
|541
|12
|258
|88
|180
|5
|Bihar
|1,490
|782
|662
|215
|474
|230
|175
|40
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|3.42
|8.24
|9.18
|3.45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1,258
|536
|578
|931
|1,011
|231
|202
|381
|8
|UT of DNH & DD
|35
|33
|46
|26
|8.77
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Delhi (NCR)
|230
|144
|145
|45
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|Goa
|8.99
|10
|37
|9.17
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11
|Gujarat
|4,448
|3,115
|3,301
|4,321
|1,221
|1,187
|638
|821
|12
|Haryana
|1,152
|188
|290
|176
|616
|0.87
|–
|2.38
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5.37
|24
|46
|50
|–
|1.49
|6.14
|9.10
|14
|J&K (UT)
|225
|163
|25
|199
|24
|16
|–
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|228
|518
|258
|975
|102
|203
|73
|463
|16
|Karnataka
|2,677
|1,264
|949
|1,022
|2,273
|84
|84
|652
|17
|Kerala
|522
|185
|325
|547
|204
|15
|75
|155
|18
|Ladakh (UT)
|1.90
|3.56
|0.43
|0.01
|0.16
|0.40
|–
|–
|19
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,552
|1,756
|1,290
|3,437
|2,026
|818
|251
|1,709
|21
|Maharashtra
|8,860
|4,849
|4,621
|5,581
|4,772
|1,670
|995
|1,533
|22
|Manipur
|218
|0.10
|173
|90
|–
|–
|–
|–
|23
|Meghalaya
|22
|37
|1.20
|0.05
|–
|–
|–
|–
|24
|Mizoram
|5.74
|7.89
|149
|14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|Nagaland
|171
|92
|60
|0.07
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26
|Odisha
|737
|190
|332
|1,115
|236
|55
|77
|1,810
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|56
|33
|47
|27
|29
|27
|20
|26
|28
|Punjab
|199
|608
|296
|236
|7.22
|66
|–
|–
|29
|Rajasthan
|817
|671
|808
|777
|–
|–
|–
|–
|30
|Sikkim
|0.18
|0.38
|1.57
|1.35
|–
|–
|–
|–
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2,266
|1,889
|1,651
|1,478
|4,049
|1,484
|1,864
|1,433
|32
|Telangana
|342
|385
|1,007
|383
|–
|–
|800
|286
|33
|Tripura
|107
|73
|197
|165
|11
|98
|19
|18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,543
|5,453
|4,074
|2,376
|6,482
|3,203
|2,051
|1,204
|35
|Uttarakhand
|233
|141
|132
|340
|106
|20
|6.93
|167
|36
|West Bengal
|2,115
|1,164
|2,167
|2,666
|2,553
|1,160
|2,215
|3,180
|Grand Total :-
|44,870
|33,676.52
|32,096.49
|34,545.65
|27,041.22
|14,307.85
|9,642.00
|14,903.74
Note : Under the mission houses were sanctioned till 31st March 2022 therefor no Central Assistance sanctioned during the Current FY (2022- 23)
|
Annexure III
|State/UT – wise details of number of projects along with houses which are presently under construction under PMAY-U
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|No of Projects
|Number of Houses Under Construction
|1
|A&N Island (UT)
|2
|332
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,126
|13,11,402
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|58
|4,731
|4
|Assam
|427
|99,381
|5
|Bihar
|503
|2,11,540
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|–
|–
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1,637
|1,04,997
|8
|UT of DNH & DD
|8
|2,419
|9
|Delhi (NCR)
|–
|–
|10
|Goa
|1
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|1,447
|1,38,527
|12
|Haryana
|412
|34,568
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|270
|4,925
|14
|J&K (UT)
|393
|32,324
|15
|Jharkhand
|331
|95,960
|16
|Karnataka
|2,351
|3,18,711
|17
|Kerala
|556
|25,348
|18
|Ladakh (UT)
|8
|477
|19
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,671
|3,29,186
|21
|Maharashtra
|1,005
|2,29,659
|22
|Manipur
|44
|36,436
|23
|Meghalaya
|35
|2,710
|24
|Mizoram
|49
|28,854
|25
|Nagaland
|72
|24,578
|26
|Odisha
|816
|52,915
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|45
|8,749
|28
|Punjab
|821
|45,433
|29
|Rajasthan
|289
|32,196
|30
|Sikkim
|10
|383
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3,741
|1,70,538
|32
|Telangana
|116
|25,468
|33
|Tripura
|109
|19,905
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,061
|4,03,630
|35
|Uttarakhand
|194
|14,796
|36
|West Bengal
|453
|2,01,923
|Grand Total :-
|23,061
|40,13,003