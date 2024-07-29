120th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata observed across Tata Steel’s units in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 29, 2024: Tata Steel commemorated the 120th birth anniversary of its visionary leader and former Chairman Bharat Ratna JRD Tata with heartfelt tributes across its operating locations in Odisha. Employees, their families, and vendor partners participated in the celebrations, honouring the enduring legacy of JRD Tata, which continues to inspire the company’s commitment to sustainability, profitability, and excellence through integrity.

At the company’s Bhubaneswar office, Chief Resident Executive (CRE) Debashis Jena and other officials paid homage by offering floral tributes. The office also hosted a virtual debate competition and a video conference on ethics and the code of conduct.

The Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) at Kalinga Stadium witnessed CRE Debashis Jena, and Project Director and Head, Sports, Tata Steel, Odisha Rajiv Seth, cadets, and staff members paying tribute to the visionary industrialist. The HPC also hosted the inaugural JRD Tata Invitational Hockey Tournament from July 24 to 29, featuring nine teams and showcasing competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

In Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK), the celebrations began with a homage ceremony at TSK Centre, attended by General Manager Operations, Karamveer Singh and Tata Steel Workers’ Union President, Rabindra Kumar Jamuda. The event included a plantation drive, a blood donation camp and competitions for over 500 school children. A football tournament at Trijanga Rehabilitation and Resettlement colony featured 12 grassroots football centers. Similar homage ceremonies were held at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), Ferro Alloys Plant Bamnipal, and Ferro Alloys Plant Jajpur. A quiz competition on JRD Tata was organized for employees’ children at the NINL colony.

At the Meramandali plant, VP Operations, Uttam Singh and other department heads paid floral tributes. A series of sports and fun game activities were organized for the employees and their families residing in the TSM colony.

In Joda, Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda and employees honoured JRD Tata at the JCO complex, with events held at Joda East Iron Mine, Khondbond Iron Mine, NINL Mine office, Kalamang and Gandhalpada Project office and other sites.

The celebration resonated across the units of Ferro Alloys and Mineral Division (FAMD), including its head office in Bhubaneswar and other units in Odisha, where senior officials, employees and workers paid tribute.

Officials and staff at the Gopalpur Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TS SEZ) office paid floral tributes. At Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) office in Balasore, Port project team also paid homage to the visionary leader and organised two blood donation camps.

As Tata Steel pays homage to JRD Tata’s exceptional vision and legacy, the company remains persistent in its commitment to his principles, shaping its journey toward excellence.