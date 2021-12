Bhubaneswar: 12 places in Odisha record temperature below 10 degree Celsius – Phulbani coldest at 5 deg C, followed by Daringbadi (6.5), Jharsuguda (7.1), Titalgarh (7.3), Sundargarh (7.5). Keonjhar (7.6), Bhawanipatna & Rayagada (8), Bolangir (9), Sambalpur & Koraput (9.5) and Boudh (9.6)

