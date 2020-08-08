12 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 15 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 12 succumb to the virus, another 3 die of other health complications. The following deaths have been reported from 2 each from Ganjam, Khordha, Kandhamal and Keonjhar1 each from Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Sundargarh. Death toll in Odisha due to Covid19 rises to 259.

Demise of twelve Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 60 year old Male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 55 year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 67 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Parkinsonism, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

4. A 57 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 55 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 60 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 79 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from hypertension & atrial fibrillation.

8. A 59 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Ischemic Heart Disease.

9. A 61 year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 60 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

11. A 60 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

12. A 48 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & UTI.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1643 Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. 1018 from quarantine centres & 625 local contacts. Tally breaches 44,000-mark and stands at 44,193.

