12 cadres of the banned underground organisation -Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) laid down their arms and ammunition before the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh

Imphal: 12 cadres of the banned underground organisation -Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) including its Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Army Chief laid down their arms and ammunition before the Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh at a Homecoming Ceremony held today at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles, Imphal.

The surrendered weapons include one M16 rifle, two AK56 rifles, one .22 rifle, one double barrel gun, one carbine, two 9mm pistols, one lathode gun along with one Chinese hand grenade and one hand held set.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh congratulated the cadres on their voluntary home coming to the mainstream stating that the cadres have now faith in the Indian Constitution and governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He reiterated Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s words that not a single bullet would be fired on those militants who want to return to their normal lives and join the national mainstream and no FIR would be lodged against them unless they are involved in a heinous crime.