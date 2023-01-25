12 Awards come home for Tata Steel’s Iron Ore & Manganese Mines at MEMC Week

Joda: Tata Steel’s Iron ore and Manganese mines in Odisha have bagged 12 awards at the 24th Mines

Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week, 2022-23 organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines

(IBM), Bhubaneswar region at Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Ore Mine received first prize in Mineral Conservation, 2nd in Overall Performance and 3rd in Sustainable Development under Group-1 category.

Similarly, Khondbond Iron and Manganese mine awarded 2nd prize in Mineral Conservation and 3rd in Mineral

Beneficiation. Besides, Tata Steel’s Katamati Iron Mine bagged 2nd prize in Environmental Monitoring.

In Group-4, Joda West Manganese mine received 1st prize in Afforestation, 1st in Overall Performance, 2nd in

Reclamation and Rehabilitation and 3rd in Publicity Propaganda. Similarly, Bamebari mine awarded 1st prize in Dump Reclamation and Tiringpahar mine received 1st prize in Mineral Beneficiation.

In individual category, Abhisekh Panda, Senior Manager (Mining), Khondbond Mine received “Paryavaran Bandhu”

award.

Officials of respective mines received the awards from Pankaj Kulshrestha, Chief Controller of Mines (I/c), IBM who

graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion Kulshrestha said, “In order to achieve Government of India’s net-zero emission target, we

need to develop more mitigation projects and carbon neutrality to help us accelerate the net-zero journey.”

Among others present on the occasion were YG Kale, Controller of Mines, East Zone, IBM, RL Mohanty, President,

Eastern Zone Mining Association, BL Gurjar, Regional Controller of Mines, Bhubaneswar Region, Saroj Banerjee, Chief,

Joda East Iron Mine, Tata Steel, Shirish Sekhar, Chief, Katamati Iron Mine, GV Satyanarayan, Chief, Khandbond Iron

Mine, operation heads of all mines, officials, union members and representatives from various mines across the state.

Tata Steel is committed to ensuring sustainable mining through its operations spread all over the world. Certified as per

the highest international standards, the Company ensures raw material efficiency and conservation through advanced

technologies.