11th Annual Festival of Sufiana and other Devotional Music from PAN Indian Traditions “SAMARPAN” inaugurated at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 3-day long 11th Annual Festival of Sufiana “SAMARPAN” organised by Bhubaneswar Music Circle in association with Odisha Tourism kick started today at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar. Sufi Music is arguably one of the best known mystical forms of devotional music. Having its origin in modern day Iran and Afghanistan, Sufism spans almost half the world from the plains of Africa to the eastern coast of India and onward to Indonesia. Devotional Music that helps to connect the devotee to the infinite and often induces a state of mystical trance in the singer to the universal consciousness in joyful ecstasy. SAMARPAN presents a cross section of devotional music drawn from Sufi and other PAN Indian traditions. This festival is continued till 11th March 2023 at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 PM onwards.

Inaugural evening first programme was Sufiana music by the Masters Shri Akash Biswal and Sushree Laxmipriya Nayak, Bhubaneswar. They were rendered some selected sufiana music of devotional songs sung by Guru Nanak, Goswami Tulsi Das, Saint Sur Das, Saint Kabir and Meerabai which was mesmerized the audience present in the auditorium. They were accompanied by Nityananda Guru on Tabla, Rajesh Kumar Jena on Dholak, Ratikant Tripathy on Keyboard and Santosh Paikray on Manjira.

Concluding programme of the inaugural evening was mystic music from Rajasthan by the Society for Traditional and Rural Culture (STARC), Rajasthan. Their first song was dedicated to Lord Krishna and followed by some festive songs such as Diwali and Holi. STARC presentation in the inaugural evening was superb and melodious which was appreciated by the audience. The Group Members were Deen Mohammad, Group Leader and Kamaycha player; Saleem Khan, Singer; Umar Khan, Harmonium player and singer; Bhutta Khan, Dholak player; Devu Khan, Khartal player and Hussain Khan, Sarangi player and vocal.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Aurobinda Behera, President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle; Bidubhusan Das, Vice President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle; Girija Prasad Panigrahi, Treasurer, Bhubaneswar Music Circle and Khirod Kumar Patnaik, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Music Circle. The event was coordinated and compared by Dr. Sangita Gosain, Former Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre. This SAMRAPAN music programme was live telecasted in Bhubaneswar Music Circle YouTube channel.