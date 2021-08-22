1183 mobilisation camps organised across the country under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, around 1183 ‘mobilisation camps’ were organised across the country under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) programme between 13th and 19th August, 2021, with much fervour commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), State Skills Missions (SSM) came together with various Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs) to make the all-India event a grand success.

More than 371 PIAs successfully mobilised close to 83795 candidates during the week-long camps through the length and breadth of the country. The camps not only succeeded in generating interest in the DDU-GKY programme but also succeeded in enrolling close to 75660 candidates for upcoming trainings. The camps were organized both virtually and physically by the PIAs following all Covid safety protocols.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) launched on the 25th September, 2014, is a nationwide placement-linked skill training program funded by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India (GoI). DDUGKY seeks to build the placement-linked skills of the poor rural youth and place them in wage employment across various sectors of the economy. The programme has an outcome led design with guaranteed placements for at least 70% trained candidates.

The DDU-GKY programme is being implemented in 27 states and 3 UTs for rural poor youth with an emphasis on placements. More than 871 PIAs are training rural poor youth in close to 611- job roles through more than 2381 training centers. Cumulatively 10.94 lakh youth have been trained and 7.07 lakh youth have been placed till 31st July, 2021.