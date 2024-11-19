116 recipients receive affordable housing from the Odisha Urban Minister

Bhubaneswar: At the IDCOL Auditorium on Tuesday, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, the minister of housing and urban development for Odisha, gave out allocation letters to slum residents who were recipients of the Affordable Housing Project (AHP).

Allotment letters were sent to 116 recipients in all, including 28 for Subudhipur’s Barunei Enclave AHP, 36 for Nilamadhab Awas AHP, and 47 for Chandrasekharpur AHP.

Speaking to the crowd, Dr. Mahapatra underlined the government’s dedication to enhancing slum residents’ quality of life. “For many people, owning a home in the Capital City is their dream,” he said. The goal of BDA’s affordable housing programs is to give urban poor people a place to live while also improving their quality of life.

These developments have the essential facilities and infrastructure needed for a higher standard of living. An Independent Observer was present during the transparent lottery-based house distribution process.

In Chandrasekharpur Mauja, plans are in motion to build 2,600 homes on 20 acres of land. Of these, 737 homes have already been distributed to qualified recipients, and 820 homes have already been finished. Phased distribution will be used for the remaining 1,863 homes.

In the Nilamadhav Awas project, 1,200 homes are being built on an 8.18-decimal parcel of land close to the Care Hospital. Of the 960 dwellings that have been constructed, 543 have already been distributed to beneficiaries. In later stages, the remaining 657 homes will be distributed.

All 342 of the intended homes at Barunei Enclave in Subudhipur have been built, and 28 of them have been given to qualified recipients. On ten acres of land, the Keshari Residency slum in Satyanagar is also being redeveloped. 454 families have gotten their allotments, and 560 of the 1,300 dwellings that were intended have been finished. Phased allocation will be used for the remaining 846 homes.

BDA Vice-Chairman Dr. N. Thirumala Naik gave the welcome speech. There were senior BDA officers and an OMC Vigilance Officer in attendance.